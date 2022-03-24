GLOCESTER – Demolition of the outer layers of the Purple Cat diner has exposed two trolley cars that once housed the restaurant, and were covered decades ago to protect the circa 1907 dining cars from the weather.
According to the new owners of the proposed Purple Cat Antique and Refine Center, Al Costantino and Meshell Adamo, the trolley cars were manufactured by the Wason Company in Springfield, and ran from Woonsocket to a mill in the Pascoag and Harrisville area of Burrillville. When the mill closed down, it was moved to Chepachet at the Stafford Yard in 1929 and converted to a diner by Fred and Ida LaVoie.
Costantino and Adamo are transporting the front trolley car to Smithfield to be refurbished and transformed into an ice cream and soda fountain parlor. He said the process will take approximately nine months to a year before the refurbished trolley is back on site.
The rear trolley will not be refurbished, as it was cut in half to create the kitchen.
Costantino said people are constantly stopping to take pictures of the newly exposed trolley cars. He said even the former owners, Kevin and Keith LaVoie, who closed the restaurant in 2015, had never seen the Purple Cat logo on the trolley before the demolition.
“Since we exposed the original sign on the trolley, this trolley legacy is taking off big time,” Costantino said.
Glocester residents and travelers along Putnam Pike and Route 102 are noticing the exposed trolley cars at the Purple Cat after years under cover.
Daisy, who calls herself the Burrillville walker, said she had no idea the trolley cars were inside the walls of the Purple Cat. She said she’s been inside the restaurant to dine many times, and had no idea the trolley cars were there.
“You’d think you were in the fanciest restaurant walking inside. It turns out it was trolley cars,” she said.
Later, additional rooms were added to the trolley, creating a taproom and dining area in 1964. Glocester issued its first liquor license after prohibition, and the Purple Cat Restaurant quickly became a pride for Glocester and LaVoie family, who ran the restaurant.
It became a favorite for patrons near and far visiting the Pascoag Race Track, which was popular in the 1940s and 1950s, as well as for horse owners, trainers and jockeys.
Former owner Kevin LaVoie said he decided to sell to Costantino and Adamo when he heard their plan and their goal to honor the history and legacy of the Purple Cat. The pair also promised to preserve in perpetuity the large elm tree, planted by LaVoie’s father, behind the building. Plans include a granite bench around the trunk as a place for people to gather.
Costantino and Adamo plan to build a mixed-use development with six buildings at the site, located at 4 Stafford Yard, including a two-story barn-like building for antiques and consignments where the Purple Cat Restaurant stood.
Other aspects include eight one-bedroom apartments, five retail units, and a central courtyard for gathering and entertainment.
