SMITHFIELD – The Putnam Pike Mill was sold to Jaw Mills LLC for $1.1 million last week, though the town has yet to receive plans for the 83,982-square-foot mill.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said he’s known of parties interested in the mill for some time. The town has not yet received a transfer of ownership or specifics on plans for the building.
Rossi said the interior is in good shape, and is “beautiful.” He said with development booming in Smithfield, as well as the possibility of a 1-million-square-foot distribution center on Route 7, he could see new owners creating valuable living spaces in the mill.
“The bones are really good. It’s a solid building,” he said.
According to the release from Sweeney Real Estate and Appraisal, the mill, located at 711 Putnam Pike, was sold to Jaw Mills on March 16, including the 21.03-acre site. The mill has multiple long-term tenants and parking for more than 250 cars.
Tenants include Greenville Antique Center, Antiques Alley, KBox Karate, Wayne’s Cards and Comics, Forge Signs, Northland Fire and Safety, and the Purple Piano.
Set alongside the Stillwater River, the mill dates back to 1775, and was used as a textile mill in the 1800s and 1900s. Before 1775, Andrew Waterman built a sawmill, grist mill and furnace on the site, called the Waterman Mills.
Elisha Steere purchased the mill in 1817, when it was transformed into a cotton mill. In 1855, William Pooke and Anthony Steere purchased the property, adding a weave shop, and expanded the mill.
The mill was again sold in 1873 to the Winsor Mills Corporation, adding modern machinery and raising the roof on the structure. By 1887, the property included four stone mills, with the largest being a three-story building used for textile manufacturing.
In 1888, J.P. & E.K Pay of Woonsocket purchased the mill to continue creating cotton goods. It remained the Windsor Mill until the 1900s, when the Greenville Manufacturing Company took over operations.
