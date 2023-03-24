Rep. Robert Quattocchi, a Republican representing House District 41, Scituate and Cranston, is no longer a member of the State Government and Elections Committee following a controversial interaction last week where he asked Rep. Rebecca Kislak if she is a pedophile.
The comments were made during a debate over the proposed Equity Impact Statement Act that would necessitate an equity impact statement before lawmakers can vote on legislation. The bill, introduced by Kislak, would require lawmakers to account for the bill’s impact on people of different races, religions and sexual orientations.
During the debate, Quattrocchi asked Kislak, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, if he should take into account satanists in Rhode Island, or pedophiles. Kislak responded that pedophilia is not a sexual orientation, and that his comment was offensive.
“Oh. I didn’t mean to. Are you a pedophile? I’m sorry,” Quattrocchi said in response.
Though Quattrocchi has since apologized for the remarks more than once, his comments outraged many.
"The Rhode Island Democratic Party strongly condemns the dangerous and hateful homophobic rhetoric Rep. Robert Quattrocchi directed at Democratic State Rep. Rebecca Kislak and our state’s LGBTQ+ residents," said the opposition party in a statement.
"The hateful behavior displayed by State Rep. Robert Quattrocchi in a public hearing is beneath the dignity of an elected official," they added. "Rhode Island has a proud tradition of tolerance, and the RI Democratic Party is proud to stand up for the rights and safety of our LGBTQ+ community.”
Rep. Michael Chippendale, Republican, said House Speaker Joe Shekarchi was acting under pressure from a “mob” when removing Quattrocchi from his committee seat. He said in a letter to his House colleagues that if Quattrocchi’s actions “inadvertently” caused offense and became grounds for punishment, then members of the House of Representatives should expect the standard to apply evenly to all members moving forward.
He said the House has rRules created by the House Conduct Committee, which reviews issues like this, and there is a process to determine if sanctions may be agreed upon by a full voting contingent of our members.
“The bottom line is that everything we do is public. Do not think the repercussions of this action are limited to this chamber,” Chippendale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.