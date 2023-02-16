WOONSOCKET – For more than a month, four contestants sold raffle tickets to be crowned the Queen of the festivities. During the Queen’s Coronation and Unmasking of King Jace at Savini’s Pomodoro on Sunday, Tabitha Westerhuis was announced as Woonsocket’s Mardi Gras Queen 2023. The First Princess award was given to Cynthia Henderson, and Second Princess was given to Geraldine Barclay-King. Runner-up went to Tonya Sawtelle.

Westerhuis is the daughter of Judy and Roland Beauchemin, the owner of Missy’s Restaurant, and now the owners of Champ’s Diner. Westerhuis told The Breeze that this was her third year running for the title, as she had won First Princess and Second Princess in the past.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.