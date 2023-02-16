This year’s 2023 Woonsocket’s Mardi Gras Queen is Tabitha Westerhuis, who was crowned by last year’s Queen Desiree Archambault. Tabitha says she is really excited about being crowned queen, having been second Princess last year and first Princess the year before.
WOONSOCKET – For more than a month, four contestants sold raffle tickets to be crowned the Queen of the festivities. During the Queen’s Coronation and Unmasking of King Jace at Savini’s Pomodoro on Sunday, Tabitha Westerhuis was announced as Woonsocket’s Mardi Gras Queen 2023. The First Princess award was given to Cynthia Henderson, and Second Princess was given to Geraldine Barclay-King. Runner-up went to Tonya Sawtelle.
Westerhuis is the daughter of Judy and Roland Beauchemin, the owner of Missy’s Restaurant, and now the owners of Champ’s Diner. Westerhuis told The Breeze that this was her third year running for the title, as she had won First Princess and Second Princess in the past.
“We have been helping our community with a meal for 16 years,” she said, as she has committed her time to helping out at her family’s restaurant.
“I am truly blessed that I became 2023 Mardi Gras Queen. I would like to thank everyone for their support,” she added.
The tradition of crowning King Jace also continued on Sunday. Adam Brunetti was crowned as King Jace XXVIII. Brunetti is production manager at Advanced Production and Design. He is also the chairperson of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, the secretary of the Autumnfest Steering Committee, and production manager of the Woonsocket-Levitt Amp Summer Concerts and the Woonsocket High School Music and Theater Departments.
“When Dave Richards asked me to be King Jace XXVIII, I immediately accepted,” said Brunetti. He added that it’s an honor to continue the king’s legacy and to continue supporting the Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts.
“We have so many incredible organizations in Woonsocket, and I am always happy to give back to the city I love,” he said.
The queen and her court will preside over the Mardi Gras Ball, which will be held this Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St. Tickets for both events may only be purchased from the contestants or NRICA members. No tickets will be available on the night of the event. Proceeds from the ticket sales help offset expenses for the Mardi Gras celebration.
For complete biographies, more information and updates, visit www.nrica.org. For questions, call 401-486-9380 or 401-257-5797 or email nrica@nrica.org.
