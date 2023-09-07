LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould says he believes both a centralized rescue facility and a community learning center could be “two huge assets” for Lincoln.
A proposition for a $14 million bond will appear on the November special election ballot, with the money intended to go toward building the two proposed public safety facilities.
Lincoln has two operational rescue stations, one in Albion and one in Lonsdale. The Lonsdale station, previously the fire station, was described by Gould as inefficient and in need of improvements. He also said that constantly repairing and ensuring that the outdated stations are running properly is costly.
“If you have the Lonsdale rescue out on a call and somebody is calling for service on the Lincoln/Pawtucket line for an emergency, that backup rescue is coming from Albion, and is a 12-minute ride with lights and sirens on,” he said.
If the town had a centralized rescue, he said, response times would be cut in half, and the facility would even be able to house a third rescue.
Gould told The Breeze the town is conducting a survey and gathering data on ambulance uses, response times, number of calls and more to determine exactly what it needs and how funds can best be taken advantage of.
The most likely location for the centralized rescue would be on Old River Road, across from Town Hall.
Between Town Hall and the water tower, Gould said he’d like to build a community learning center. Initially, the learning center was intended to be part of Lonsdale Elementary School, but due to certain stipulations, it can’t be part of a school.
Gould described the learning center as “a state-of-the-art classroom for residents. We can have adult learning, workforce learning, health screenings, trainings and more.”
Currently, Gould said, any of the above would take place at one of the schools, in a small room at the police station, or at one of the cramped fire stations.
Gould also mentioned that the center could potentially be a place for residents to get CPR certified, to hold a vaccine clinic, dispose of medical devices, or to go to for general help.
“This community learning center would eliminate the question of ‘where do I go for this,’ and would also eliminate the need to interfere with schools for town centric activities or trainings,” he said.
In total, the project is not to exceed $14 million, and the town will ask voters to approve the bond.
Officials say some remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds could also be used. Additionally, Gould said there are potential grants from Sen. Jack Reed’s office specifically geared toward firehouses and rescue stations that Lincoln will try to apply for as well.
If the town does use ARPA funds and receives grants, it would not have to borrow the full $14 million.
Gould said he’s excited to share more details with residents in the coming weeks as the November special election gets closer.
