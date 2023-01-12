LINCOLN – Deliberations over the school budget in Lincoln will be delayed due to questions about how much state aid is coming this year.
On Jan. 9, the School Committee met at Lincoln High School to discuss the 2023-2024 budget, go over policy updates, and announce members of each subcommittee.
Typically by October or November, Lincoln receives the projected amount of state aid and is able to start putting a budget together. This year, however, there has been a significant delay in the state aid projection, and the figure will not be released until Jan. 19.
Despite these challenges, said officials Monday, they are doing what they can to stay on track to get their budget approved by Feb. 1.
“We can’t do anything on the revenue side, so what we’re looking at really is just the expenses,” said Supt. Larry Filippelli.
When discussing why there is a delay in the state aid projection, Chairperson Joseph Goho said, “there is no clear reason.”
The School Committee will be hosting a budget workshop on Jan. 17 in the LHS library at 5:30. There will be a special meeting to approve the budget on Jan. 30, after the state aid number is released.
A number of policy updates were approved on Monday, such as a revised tobacco products on school premises policy for both students and personnel and revised field trip policy. There was also a new policy and protocol instated regarding administration of marijuana in schools.
The policy subcommittee includes Chairperson Mary Anne Roll, Staci Rapko and Steve Carvalho, who over the last two years have worked to update and revise all of the schools’ policies. Roll said there are only a few policies left to revise, such as gender identity protocol, and hopes to have everything wrapped up by spring.
The school board voted in favor of North Providence joining the Northwest School Consortium. The purpose of the NSC, according to their website, is to “create cost efficiencies and share resources while improving the quality of education.” Lincoln, Cumberland, Burrillville, Smithfield and North Smithfield are all current members.
In addition to the policy subcommittee, the School Committee also has subcommittees for finance, which is broken down into the operating budget, the capital budget and the revolving fund.
The operating budget subcommittee is led by Chairperson Joseph Goho and includes Staci Rapko and Cheryl DerHagopian.
The capital budget subcommittee is chaired by Carvalho and includes Mario Carreno and John Picozzi.
The revolving fund subcommittee is run by Carreno and includes Goho.
