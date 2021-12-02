CUMBERLAND – Plans to expand the Blackstone Valley Prep High School off Broad Street are raising questions on two main fronts:
• Traffic flow, with Planning Board members saying it’s their top priority as they seek the best plan to alleviate longstanding issues here.
• And on financial oversight of the project, with Mayor Jeff Mutter, who serves as chairman of the board for the Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, suggesting that the project doesn’t have the financial oversight the town is being held to on similar projects.
At a Nov. 22 board meeting, Mutter questioned the lack of committee oversight on key expenditures, including on an owner’s project manager and architecture firm on the high school project.
Mutter later told The Breeze he’s struggling with the difference in procurement rules and required approvals between BVP and what the town is required to do on its side. When the town buys something, it has to get three quotes and a committee reviews them, he said. While the more relaxed standards for the charter school may be perfectly legitimate policies and procedures, he said, he’s frustrated by them and maintains that it should be the “School Committee of BVP,” also known as the board led by local mayors, that makes the decisions.
On the town side, he said, voters had to approve an $83 million bond issue for school improvements, and the Rhode Island Department of Education removed $4 million of that to bring it to $79 million. Stage one applications for the town took a long time and a good deal of effort, while BVP plans passed in two weeks, said Mutter.
“It’s a lot different,” he said. “I think the appropriate hoops that you have to jump through should be the same.”
Mutter said he was also frustrated not to get an answer at the Nov. 22 meeting on how much the high school project will cost, getting only an estimate of somewhere in the ballpark of $15 million when he asked about it, an amount reimbursed up to 50 percent.
The Breeze reported two weeks ago that leaders at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy paid $1.3 million for two lots next to the high school to make way for the expansion, about twice the appraised value for the parcels and three times the town’s assessed tax value. School leaders emphasized that the value of the property is much higher to them as abutters than it would be to someone else.
BVP and its various schools serve students chosen by lottery from Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Jeremy Chiappetta, CEO and superintendent at BVP, said at the Nov. 22 meeting that the building committee set to oversee the high school project can certainly be expanded to include more members of the board.
At an informal pre-application session with the Planning Board on Nov. 23, board members peppered experts representing BVP about questions related to the school’s plan to alleviate parking issues at the high school using new off-street loops on properties the school purchased to also accommodate a two-story addition on the school. Planners had certified plans as incomplete pending a required traffic impact analysis for the school built in 2017. The school is increasing its capacity from 403 students to 550 students.
Town Planner Glenn Modica said at the Nov. 23 Planning Board meeting that the most important issue related to the expansion plans is the functionality of the parking lot at drop-off and pick-up times. He detailed some of the main issues, including buses getting stuck and blocking traffic.
He described an unstructured situation at pickup times, saying the goal is to bring order from the disorder of everyone using side streets.
The town’s traffic consultant, VHB, will do a peer review of Pare Corporation’s traffic study, which has to be delivered no later than Dec. 15 to get on the agenda for a January meeting.
Planning Board member Greg Scown said it makes no sense that the new parking lot will be able to accommodate the significant backup currently seen in the area near the school and Town Hall. The congestion here impacts residents significantly, he said. Modica and others also questioned how school staff will be able to get drivers to change their behavior and wait in line instead of just pulling up on a side street and letting a child jump in or out of the car.
Board member Isabel Reis said she originally voted for the school despite reluctance due to traffic concerns, and she said she won’t vote for the expansion without a plan to enforce traffic rules that haven’t been enforced in years. It doesn’t matter the time of day, she said, “we have a problem on Broad Street.”
Member Harry MacDonald said there’s no possibility of making roads wider, and with all drivers funneled toward Broad Street and away from the river, with a two-thirds increase in traffic clatter in the day, there’s a built-in problem here. He said he’s wondering about the possibility of mandating that a certain number of students take the bus.
Chairman David Coutu cited the example of his own grandchildren’s schools in saying that it’s possible to have enforced traffic flow where people wait in line. The board’s biggest concern by far is with traffic flow and patterns, making sure that people aren’t converging and bumping into each other.
Representatives for the school said they’re committed to improving the parking situation as they also improve dilapidated properties and add more community space. They reiterated their commitment to enforcing a student parking ban within three blocks of the school. The high school expansion is the final piece in the school’s growth plan, they said, to a total of 2,360 students. They acknowledged a lot of moving parts to this plan, saying they’ll work as hard as they can to smooth potential problems.
Tim Thompson, traffic engineer at Pare, said experts like the idea of a two-loop system where people arrive by Jones and Maple Streets and exit onto the same streets.
Former Town Councilor Stephanie Gemski, who lives near the school, questioned why drivers are still parking on Jones Street, a situation that proved a big issue with neighbors when she was on the council to the point where leaders passed an ordinance to prevent parking, stopping and standing on Jones. Even with the ordinance, “nobody abides by that,” she said.
Coutu said she raised a good question, adding that police should be enforcing the rule by ticketing drivers for parking where they shouldn’t
Gemski implored the board to listen to the voice of residents who previously expressed concerns and were assured multiple times by BVP and Pare that traffic wouldn’t be an issue only to see it become a never-ending issue. There are three BVP schools within 1,000 feet on Broad Street, she said, and it’s impossible to perfectly align arrival and departure times between all of them.
