NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he’s happy to announce that this year’s Memorial Day Parade will be filled with all-time favorites as well as new features.
The two biggest star attractions will be Grand Marshal Roger Desjardins, a Cumberland native, and local hero AJ Quetta, the North Providence resident and Bishop Feehan hockey player who inspired the region after suffering a severe spinal injury.
There will be a military presence from Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign War, National Guard, Naval Cadets, Gold Star Families and the town’s Junior ROTC program.
Additional features of the parade next Monday, May 29, include superheroes, clowns, dancers, Shriners, Wrestlers Museum members, youth groups and sports organizations.
The parade will start at 1 p.m. in the North Providence High School parking lot and end at Notte Park.
Lombardi said this week that Desjardins is especially excited to be part of the parade. He said they learned that the 98-year-old, once a resident of Berkeley in Cumberland and a private first class, will join the Rhode Island Honor Flight on June 19, and he and the mayor have been asked to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during that trip. Lombardi said his career might as well be over after hearing that he will be part of such an event.
Music for the North Providence Memorial Day Parade will be provided by North Providence High and Middle School bands, Cumberland and Johnston High School Bands, One Voice Choir, Bristol County Fife and Drums, and DJ Eddie.
Local businesses represented will be TD Bank, Tri-County New Health Mobile, Struggle 2 Strength, Dance Workshop, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Union Free Library.
Mayor Lombardi’s Youth Commission will be passing out U.S. Flags to the children along the parade route.
At the end of the parade, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at The Overlook at Meehan’s Amphitheater in Notte Park. During the ceremony, officials will honor local fallen military heroes, whose names were provided by loved ones.
Concessions will be available.
The Parade Committee welcomes any local businesses to showcase themselves and march in honor of fallen soldiers. Contact the Recreation Department at 401-719-1633 or recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov
Beginning at 12:45 p.m., the following streets will be closed:
• Streets along Mineral Spring Avenue – Plympton, Longue Vue, Hawthorne, Puritan, Timber, Marblehead, North View, Rockwell, Malcolm, Andover, Barrett, Northview Terrace Condominiums;
• Streets/apartments on Douglas Avenue – West River Parkway, Amelia Court, Brookfarm, Marconi, Fitzhugh, Hawthorne, Tanglewood, Twin River Condos, Douglas Commons Apartments, Wenscott Lane, Cove at Wenscott Apartments.
