EAST PROVIDENCE – The board of directors of the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame have announced the selection of nine prominent Rhode Islanders for membership in the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame.
This year’s 56th annual induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Crowne Plaza in Warwick. A 5:30 p.m. social hour will be followed by a 6:15 p.m. dinner, entertainment, and the induction ceremony. The donation to the Heritage Hall of Fame for the dinner event is $85. Tickets can be ordered online at www.riheritagehalloffame.org, or by calling 401-273-1787. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Friday, Oct. 15.
The Inductee Class of 2021 is as follows:
• Charles Butler: pioneer Black athlete who starred on several local integrated amateur and semi-professional championship baseball teams in the late 1940s in the manner of Jackie Robinson
• Timothy “Tim” Gray: a national award-winning documentary film director, producer, and writer especially for PBS, and founder of the World War II Foundation
• James H. Leach: major real estate developer and chairman of numerous public and private boards including the Rhode Island PBS Foundation
• Ambassador William P. McCormick: U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand, co-founder of the 93-restaurant chain McCormick & Schmick’s, humanitarian, and philanthropist
• John M. Murphy Sr.: leader of the Home Loan Investment Bank, financier, public official, civic leader, philanthropist, and humanitarian
• Elizabeth Morancy: strong advocate for social change and justice, first as a religious sister, then as a state representative, and finally as a director of several important humanitarian organizations
• Dr. William Oh: nationally prominent pioneer and researcher in the field of neonatal medicine, teacher, and author of 443 peer-reviewed studies in pediatrics, most in his specialty — neonatal intensive care
• William “Bill” Reynolds: prolific columnist and sports writer for The Providence Journal, star athlete, and author of several books on local sports, especially basketball
• Louis Yip: a major Blackstone Valley real estate developer, prominent restaurateur, humanitarian, and philanthropist
