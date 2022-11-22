PAWTUCKET – Three and a half years after opening with an idea and a dream at 59 Blackstone Avenue, Kara Larson and Cathy Plourde say they’re moving their destination distillery, Rhode Island Spirits, to a new location within Pawtucket.
The owners have always maintained that they found a wonderful location to grow and thrive as an experiential distillery in a city that’s become known for its craft spirits and craft beers, but there were new plans afoot at the redone mill.
Fortunately, Larson told The Breeze this week, they wanted to stay right here in Pawtucket and found another good situation at 40 Bayley St., within easy sight of the coming new commuter rail station. The new facility, once built out, will be located in the middle of the block between Harvest Kitchen, 2 Bayley St., and Armando and Sons Meat Market.
“Farewell to 59 Blackstone Ave.,” said the owners in a farewell message to customers about a Dec. 16-18 farewell weekend. “Join us in saying goodbye to our first home as we pack up and head off to our new spot. We’ve got some big plans, and we’d love to fill you all in.
“Everyone will be here and will answer any questions you may have. Come have one last drink by the Blackstone (River) with us,” they added. “Bring your friends and family, and any photos you may have from our time here! It’s been a fun (sometimes quite challenging!) few years, but we made it through with help from all of you.”
Larson and Plourde began getting an inkling months ago that the new owner of the mill where they’d found a home for their upstart company, Kiumarz Geula, had other plans for their space. As he slowly moves forward with preparations for a new event space, rather than wait for him to decide for sure, they decided to be proactive in moving on.
“It was never going to include us,” said Larson.
The only other company on their level of the mill at 59-65-70 Blackstone Ave., behind Tolman High School, was Crown Cut Packaging, and it was on a month-to-month agreement with the owner that had been terminated a few months ago, she added.
Ultimately, she said, the underlying plan is for Geula, who also purchased Foolproof Brewing, to create an auxiliary taproom for that brewery.
After operating as is until just before Christmas, R.I. Spirits will hopefully be reopen in its new location by next March, said Larson, but there’s a lot of work to do, including new floors and walls. The space is “raw and empty,” she said, but the extra expense is worth it to stay here.
At the end of the day, this is a great new location, she said, and they’ve been delighted to hear from so many of their customers since they lightly announced the move who are so “passionately interested” in their future and made so many offers to help toward the new launch.
“Good to better to best,” she said. “And we get to stay in Pawtucket.”
It was a relief to join up with their friends at The Guild, she said, and they expect a long and fruitful relationship. They so identified their business with Pawtucket that it didn’t make sense to go anywhere else, she said.
Plourde and Larson are very positive about the city’s future, recently putting money down on a pair of season tickets at the city’s new soccer stadium at Tidewater Landing to watch its coming new team, Rhode Island FC.
