LINCOLN – The Rhode Island Supreme Court has made a decision on the John Cullen vs. town of Lincoln lawsuit, ruling in favor of the town.

In 2021, Cullen, a Lincoln resident and developer known for his many political campaigns, filed a complaint in Superior Court seeking a declaratory judgment that the town violated the statute governing the award of municipal contracts relating to the construction of the Lincoln High School renovation project.

So Mr Russo wants to celebrate the fact that a $4.25 MILLION contract never went out to bid? If it had, the taxpayers of Lincoln could have saved far more than the cost of these legal fees.

It states in this article that Mr Cullen lost on a technicality, not on the merits of the case. In fact, he likely would have had a different outcome had he filed sooner.

When our Town Solicitor advised that it was legally okay for the town to go from a $40 thousand project to a $4.25 million project, without the need for a new bid, it was the duty of each council person to ask themselves whether it was the right thing to do. Unlike the Town Solicitor, Town Councilers each have a duty to protect the taxpayers.

There is a difference between technically legal and right and wrong. A no bid, $4.25 million contract is wrong, no matter how you spin it.

