WOONSOCKET – City Council deliberations over whether members believe Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt should be removed from office last week were postponed after the mayor filed a legal challenge.

City Councilor Denise Sierra had filed the complaint against the mayor, alleging numerous violations of the city’s charter related to Baldelli-Hunt allegedly not following the mandates of the council. Some of the complaints included not submitting monthly financial reports, paying select employees stipends beyond what they were entitled to in the budget ordinances, and failing to execute raises contained in a new police contract.

Tags

(1) comment

James Peters
James Peters

Hmmm....since when has the city council done anything to "protect the public". Have they done anything to protect us from skyrocketing taxes and the rent increases that result from them?

Will they do anything to protect us from the financial hardship?

They're silent now, after promising on 9/12 that something would be done.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.