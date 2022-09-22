WOONSOCKET – City Council deliberations over whether members believe Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt should be removed from office last week were postponed after the mayor filed a legal challenge.
City Councilor Denise Sierra had filed the complaint against the mayor, alleging numerous violations of the city’s charter related to Baldelli-Hunt allegedly not following the mandates of the council. Some of the complaints included not submitting monthly financial reports, paying select employees stipends beyond what they were entitled to in the budget ordinances, and failing to execute raises contained in a new police contract.
At the beginning of the Sept. 15 meeting, it was announced that around 2 p.m. that afternoon, they had received an order from the Rhode Island Supreme Court granting a stay and delaying the meeting.
“The Supreme Court has ruled at the request of the mayor that nothing takes place until the Supreme Court has been able to look at the filings of both parties and that’s going to occur on Sept. 22,” said council attorney James Marusak. He added that both parties would wait until further actions were taken.
Last Thursday’s meeting lasted less than three minutes.
On Monday at 9 a.m., the council met again to vote to affirm that their meeting is necessary to address the unexpected occurrence that requires immediate action to protect the public resulting from the Supreme Court order from Sept. 15.
The council also held a vote and discussion regarding the hiring of legal services related to the complaint filed against the mayor. Councilor Valerie Gonzalez questioned how the council has someone represent all of them when not everyone supports the charges being put forward.
Council President Dan Gendron said that under the charter if any city official brings a complaint against another, they’re entitled to legal counsel, and there is no separation with council members regardless of whether or not a council member agrees with a complaint.
“The case that will be taken up before the Supreme Court is less about the merits about the charges, but more about the jurisdiction of the authority of the council as a procedural matter,” said Councilor John Ward. The challenge isn’t against her complaint, but our authority, and it justifies our authority to hire a legal counsel.”
The council voted unanimously Monday to hire legal representation, and adjourned shortly thereafter.
(1) comment
Hmmm....since when has the city council done anything to "protect the public". Have they done anything to protect us from skyrocketing taxes and the rent increases that result from them?
Will they do anything to protect us from the financial hardship?
They're silent now, after promising on 9/12 that something would be done.
