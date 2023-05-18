LINCOLN – The Rhode Island Supreme Court has made a decision on the John Cullen vs. town of Lincoln lawsuit, ruling in favor of the town.
In 2021, Cullen, a Lincoln resident and developer known for his many political campaigns, filed a complaint in Superior Court seeking a declaratory judgment that the town violated the statute governing the award of municipal contracts relating to the construction of the Lincoln High School renovation project.
Back in 2015, the town released a request for proposals for Stage I of the LHS project. The town received two bids and chose Symmes Maini & McKee Associates (SMMA) to perform the Stage I services for $40,000.
The town continued to work with SMMA through Stage II of the project and entered the Stage II contract in August 2016; Lincoln considered Stage II to be supplemental to Stage I.
In November 2017, SMMA and the town entered into a Stage III contract in the amount of $4.25 million dollars. In doing so, the town did not release a request for proposals, and therefore did not invite other firms to bid on the LHS project’s Stage II or Stage III proposals.
In 2019, Cullen sent a letter to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, requesting a meeting regarding the Stage III of the project.
The attorney general responded to Cullen in 2020. According to legal documents from Superior Court, the letter stated that the town’s decision regarding the LHS renovation project did not rise “to the level of corruption, bad faith or a palpable abuse of discretion on the part of procurement officials,” and they would take no further action.
Following this response, Cullen filed the lawsuit against the town in hopes “to rectify the lack of public competition for architectural and engineering design services for the town of Lincoln’s High School construction project.”
A Superior Court judge examined Cullen’s taxpayer standing, which according to legal documents, “must demonstrate an injury that is distinct from that of the public in general.” The court found that Cullen did not have any personal stake in the matter and did not sustain personalized injury.
Cullen urged the court to overlook the taxpayer standing requirements, as he claimed the LHS project was of substantial public interest, relying on exceptions made in the 38 Studios grand jury.
The town argued that the public interest of the LHS renovations was not comparable to the coverage the 38 Studios grand jury received; at the time, the LHS renovations had only been the subject of four Breeze articles. The court agreed with the town.
Legal documents stated that the Cullen family “long missed their opportunity to enjoin the action,” and if Cullen filed suit in 2016 or 2017, he might have a different outcome.
The Superior Court documents also pointed out that at the time of the filed lawsuit, SMMA had already completed the LHS project.
The case was decided in Superior Court by summary judgment last year, meaning given the presented facts, the judge determined the outcome of the suit without a trial, ruling in favor of the town.
Cullen filed an appeal to R.I. Supreme Court, which declared on April 26 that the town acted appropriately.
“I feel like it’s so important that the people of the town of Lincoln know that its public officials investigate things, we move deliberately, we ask our solicitor and we didn’t do anything wrong,” said Councilor Arthur Russo Jr. at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.
Russo said he wishes he could celebrate the town’s victory over “these wild accusations,” but due to the cost of the case, he can’t.
“This crusade cost the taxpayers of the town of Lincoln, in our legal fees, an excess of $20,000 ... someone not being satisfied with an inquiry, in my opinion, took money from taxpayers.” he said.
(1) comment
So Mr Russo wants to celebrate the fact that a $4.25 MILLION contract never went out to bid? If it had, the taxpayers of Lincoln could have saved far more than the cost of these legal fees.
It states in this article that Mr Cullen lost on a technicality, not on the merits of the case. In fact, he likely would have had a different outcome had he filed sooner.
When our Town Solicitor advised that it was legally okay for the town to go from a $40 thousand project to a $4.25 million project, without the need for a new bid, it was the duty of each council person to ask themselves whether it was the right thing to do. Unlike the Town Solicitor, Town Councilers each have a duty to protect the taxpayers.
There is a difference between technically legal and right and wrong. A no bid, $4.25 million contract is wrong, no matter how you spin it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.