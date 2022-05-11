NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi, along with Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena, will host a rabies clinic funded through a $7,500 Animal Welfare Grant from the Rhode Island Foundation this Saturday, May 14.
The grant will help residents of North Providence and Johnston with the costs associated with preventative veterinary care of their cat or dog.
The clinic will provide rabies vaccinations for pets of town residents, and will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Notte Park on Douglas Avenue.
A voucher for up to $80 will be provided to residents toward the vaccinations of their cats and dogs. Any fees incurred over and above the $80 voucher are to be paid directly by the pet owner.
Cats and dogs must be at least three months of age to receive vaccinations.
All cats must be in a pet carrier, and all dogs must be on leashes.
The voucher is only valid the day of the clinic for services provided by the Salmon River Mobile Vet.
The towns are not responsible for any fees incurred and are not responsible for any complications arising from the vaccinations.
Vouchers are for owned cats or dogs, and are not available to rescues or shelters. Vouchers will be available until such time grant funding is exhausted.
Visitors must provide valid identification showing they are a resident of either the two towns. No services will be provided for anyone living in other towns.
Email Animal Control Officer Ernest Calandra at ernest.calandra@northprovidenceri.gov with any questions.
