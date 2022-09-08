SCITUATE – After more than 10 years, Rachyl Travis of Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap has announced that she will retire from the business by the end of the year, citing supply chain issues and price increases as leading factors.
The Travis family announced on Sept. 2 that supply delays beyond their control prevented the company from running efficiently and forced the difficult decision to close at the end of the year.
Travis, 20, also known as “the soap girl,” has been making soap since she was 9 years old with the help of her family. It all began when she received a goat as a gift as a 7-year-old, and she discovered that a goat can produce up to a gallon of milk a day.
“It’s very sad for all of us, but we wanted to give people a heads up so they have time,” Travis said.
She said supplies are not coming in fast enough, and explained that it is why stock on the website is always low or not available.
Travis said the economy played a factor in the decision. She said she, her mother, Lili, and sister Jaklyn are not making enough to be paid a livable wage.
“We are also all going in our own directions now and finding out other things we like doing, which is exciting,” she said.
The farm had its share of ups and downs over the years. In March 2014, the blue barn that housed nursing goats burned down, taking the lives of several baby chicks, puppies, and baby and pregnant goats with it.
The lost goats were soon replaced with the help of donations from neighbors and fellow farmers that put the farm back on track to produce milk.
Later that year, in October, Travis went on the “Steve Harvey Show” to talk about her small business and explain how she made goat milk. Travis said that experience, along with winning the Rhode Island Monthly Best of Rhode Island several times and being considered a Rhode Island landmark at the Big E, were among their most memorable accomplishments.
In 2019, Travis announced she was heading to business school at the Community College of Rhode Island at 17 years old after she earned her high school diploma a year early, all while caring for a small herd of goats and running a soap business.
Rachyl’s Goat Milk soap produced natural, hand-made soaps using essential oils and herbs from the family farm. She expanded into body butters, lotions, chapsticks, bug spray, skincare, makeup remover and more.
“Rachyl’s Goat Milk soap would not have become what it is today without the love and support of family, friends and customers who helped achieve the dream of making natural the new normal,” Travis said.
Unfortunately, the family’s passion and love for it can no longer keep the company running, she said.
The website, www.travisfamilyfarm.com, will be updated weekly while the soap is still being made daily and as delayed supplies get delivered.
