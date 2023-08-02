CENTRAL FALLS – The students at Raices Dual Language Academy are receiving daily instruction in English and Spanish that has them celebrating their cultures with one another and developing important language skills for future success.
The school started in 2008 with a one-teacher model where students learned in both English and Spanish at the same time, said Principal Elisa Rivera. The academy started as a strand within a school and moved to Robertson School in 2019, which eventually became Raices Dual Language Academy.
The school now runs on a two-teacher model, with students spending half of the day in one classroom with one teacher and the second half in a second classroom with the second teacher.
If students receive instruction in math and science in English one week, they receive instruction in those subjects the following week in Spanish. The main goal of the program is based off of three pillars, as Rivera explains: biliteracy, attaining grade-level standards in both program languages, and developing social cultural competency.
For biliteracy, Rivera said it ensures students not only speak and understand both languages, but can read and write in both as well. For the second pillar, the goal is for students to attain standards in all content areas, and the third pillar focuses on students learning about their own cultures as well others.
To demonstrate how students are global citizens, the academy holds events during National Hispanic Heritage Month and Women’s History Month for students to learn about cultures and important historical figures.
In the end, Rivera said, all students are language learners and the school wants them to use their strengths to help them learn the second language and really build on it. Students are tracked on their progress and Rivera said that as they continue in the program, one can see the proficiency in the non-dominant language level off.
To date, there are 291 students enrolled in the program and Rivera said they are still working on enrollment, with 14 slots available in grade 3 and 12 slots available in grade 4.
For those students who remain in the program until grade 8, they can take a test once they are about to graduate high school to be eligible for the seal of biliteracy, which certifies the student is bilingual and biliterate.
The program may also make room for trilingual study in the future, depending on if they can hire enough trilingual staff.
Rivera started her journey with Raices in 2010 as a 2nd-grade language teacher, and said what she finds most rewarding is when students do their presentations in both languages.
“Just seeing how proud they are of being bilingual, we like to say that that’s their superpower,” she said.
