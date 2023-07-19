PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Expansion Arts program recently awarded the RAÍCES Rhode Island Folk and Cultural Association $30,000 to continue programming and maximize the arts and cultural traditions they bring to the public.
Rhode Island Expansion Arts is a partnership between the Rhode Island Foundation, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, whose goal is to support organizations that highlight the cultural practices and traditions of diverse communities in Rhode Island.
As an organization, RAÍCES promotes and preserves Colombian and South American arts and culture, serving residents in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Lincoln, Providence, and North Providence.
“We have become a hub for the community to attend cultural events, meetings, practices and performances. Our goal is to teach and to have performances so that the community and new generations can identify with the traditions and folkloric legacy of our ancestors,” said Nader Molina Figueroa, executive and artistic director.
For Molina Figueroa, being selected for the award helps support the growth and expansion of spaces for the community to participate in the organization’s programming.
“Being a beneficiary of this program is not only having the economic benefit, it is much more; it is the great opportunity to make our projects visible,” he said.
Molina Figueroa said he finds that to make projects achievable, training is needed to strengthen the organization’s structure, which helps “disseminate, promote, and demonstrate what we do.”
“It is to promote our art. It is walking hand in hand and bringing art to all places in Rhode Island,” he said.
The majority of participants in the organization’s programming identify as Colombians, Venezuelans, Guatemalans, Dominicans, Bolivians, Peruvians, Argentines and Ecuadorians, ranging in age from five to 20 years old.
While Molina Figueroa says that the organization has made great strides so far, the time has come for it to learn, build, and grow.
“With training and technical assistance from Expansion Arts, we will strengthen our organization, while growing for the good of our communities. With this grant, we can achieve our goals of supporting our communities in the acquisition of greater cultural knowledge, and showcasing the talent of Latin American artists, musicians and performers,” he said.
Molina Figueroa says that the grant will be used to strengthen one of the central objectives of RAÍCES, which is conserving the folkloric traditions of South America through the group’s folkloric dances. “Every support or grant they give helps us to be bigger, to expand or to improve,” he said.
“We create an optimal space for the practice of folkloric dance, an adequate physical space, with a raised wooden floor, a wall of mirrors, elements and paraphernalia for the practice of dance and performance. In addition, the grant allows us to have teachers from different lines of dance, always strengthening and benefiting our Rhode Island children and youth.”
According to Molina Figueroa, the city where the organization has the broadest impact is Central Falls, with Providence, Pawtucket, and Cumberland also seeing large numbers of South Americans.
“So when these families emigrate, they leave everything there. It is there, where our organization RAÍCES comes to work. We seek that children and young people know, live and enjoy the cultural heritage of their parents and thus preserve, promote and disseminate South American customs, traditions and popular knowledge,” he said.
