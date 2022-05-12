NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town’s Sesquicentennial Parade took place last Saturday and everything went to plan, according to Rich Keene, co-organizer and president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association.
Although the weather report on Friday forecasted a chance of rain, the parade route was dry that morning. Keene told The Breeze that some of the participants who pulled out due to rain the day before ended up coming anyway on Saturday when the weather cooperated.
“If you live in New England long enough, you know the weather forecast can change dramatically from one day to another. We just planned for the worst and hoped for the best,” Keene said.
“I’d just like to thank everyone who helped to make this event such a success. The list includes volunteers, the participants, the sponsors (the town of North Smithfield and the North Smithfield Heritage Association), and the city of Woonsocket as well as donors United Rental, DATTCO, Silgan Dispensing Systems, and The Residences at Slatersville Mills. North Smithfield PD, North Smithfield EMA, and North Smithfield DPW kept the staging area and parade route safe before, during, and after the parade. Dave Richards of WOON Radio filmed the entire parade and Tom McGee provided commentary. This was a team effort from beginning to end,” Keene added.
The parade followed a two-mile loop starting at Slatersville Plaza and heading south down 146A, turned right on Greene Street, and right again on North Main Street until concluding at Slatersville Plaza.
“Remarkably, everyone involved stayed positive and resilient. Our town is indeed fortunate to have so many wonderful people who are willing to work together on its behalf,” Keene pointed out.
“Maybe we’ll do it again in a few years for the national 250th Anniversary!” he concluded.
