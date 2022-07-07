LINCOLN – Alex Rando, Rhode Island native and longtime Lincoln and Cumberland resident, has announced his candidacy for state representative in District 45, challenging incumbent Democrat Mia Ackerman.
A graduate of Cumberland High School, the Republican Rando continued his education at Assumption University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy. He is a general manager in the recycling community and lives in Manville with wife, Lauren, and newborn baby.
Becoming a new dad was the push Rando said he needed to throw his hat in the race.
“I want my daughter, my fellow citizens of District 45, and all Rhode Islanders to be proud of where they live, proud of the fact that they have a quality of life beyond compare, proud of the education they received and the job they have,” he said. “When she grows up, I want my daughter to live in a state that is first on the list, not last. I don’t want her to feel like she needs to ‘get out’ to have a better life. I don’t want her to live in a state that is on the top of the list for money spent and the bottom of the list for outcomes. We can do better, we need to do better, and my plan is to be part of the solution.”
Rando said he is no stranger to the issues that have plagued the state for decades. He plans to focus on policy matters like the economy, education, infrastructure and good government.
Rando said he is excited for this new venture and plans to work hard on the campaign trail and in the Statehouse.
