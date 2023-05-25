NORTH SMITHFIELD – Those behind a controversial and long contested housing development, Rankin Estates, are currently in the process of acquiring state permits.
It could take another year before the town moves forward with any decisions on the project.
Narragansett Improvement Co., which was given a two-year extension on a proposed 270-acre housing development on Douglas Pike at the start of the year, is in the process of performing percolation, soil, and groundwater testing to apply for the required state environmental permits, according to North Smithfield Planner Mark Carruolo. A percolation test is a soil test measuring water absorption.
“The developer’s attorney and engineer believe the design and permitting process could be more than a year,” Carruolo told The Breeze.
Water issues have continued to plague the town and its residents, and some are suggesting that this project could make things worse.
Three weeks ago, the North Smithfield Town Council voted to extend the town water lines into Millville. To connect to the water lines, however, it is estimated to cost around $10,000 per home on average. North Smithfield will finance connections for properties close to wells where contamination has been detected.
The agreement between North Smithfield and Phillips Water Solutions includes a “performance premium” under which the town receives extra funding of up to $40,000 if agreements are signed with 15 or more homeowners.
Residents have voiced their concerns about the Rankin Estates project, with many frustrated that the developer is building on Narragansett tribal group land, while also being concerned that the new homes could deplete groundwater in the town further and end up draining their bank accounts.
“As these new homes deplete the groundwater even further and our wells begin to dry out we may all be forced to pay the exorbitant cost of installing town water lines,” said Nathan Smith in a letter to the editor.
Rankin Estates has conceptual master plan approval and must have all state permits granted and all engineering design complete prior to returning to the Planning Board for the preliminary and final approvals for the project.
