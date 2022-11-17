LINCOLN – Staci Rapko was presumed to have been re-elected to the Lincoln School Committee’s District 5 seat as a write-in candidate after an issue with signatures resulted in her being officially dropped from the ballot.
Rapko submitted the required number of signatures to earn a place on the ballot for re-election this year, and was set to run unopposed, but there were no candidates to choose from in District 5 on election day.
Due to this year’s redistricting, several of Rapko’s signatures were discarded because the voters who endorsed her campaign were no longer part of District 5.
“The district lines changed and a few of my (signatures) were not accepted,” Rapko explained. “I didn’t realize that they redistrict about every 10 years, and this was our year.”
There were 136 write-in votes for District 5. Town Clerk Lillian Silva said the results had not been certified by the Board of Elections as of Tuesday afternoon, and thus could not share the breakdown of votes.
The only change in the makeup of the School Committee will be in District 3, as Vice Chairperson Kristine Donabedian chose not to run for re-election after 16 years on the school board.
Donabedian’s longtime friend, Cheryl DerHagopian, was elected to take her place in an unopposed race. The School Committee recognized Donabedian for her 16 years of dedicated service during Monday’s meeting.
She was first elected in 2006, became chairperson in 2013 and remained so through December 2018. She has been vice chairperson since 2019, served on multiple subcommittees, and co-chaired the building committee for the high school renovation.
Chairperson Joseph Goho called Donabedian, who has been a practicing attorney since 1991, a “model elected official and school committee member.”
Given a plaque commemorating her service to the committee, Donabedian said the honor was unexpected, much like her tenure on the board.
The mother of three said she had “no idea that day in June 2006 when I declared my candidacy where it would take me.”
“I had no idea how much I’d learn about how the town operates and to become so involved,” she said, adding that she’s tried to encourage others to get involved along the way. Serving as chairperson for six years was another unexpected honor, she said.
“I didn’t think I’d give one graduation speech, let alone six,” she joked, adding, “It’s been an incredible experience.”
She thanked her colleagues, the administrators, teachers, staff and families she’s met and worked with over the years, the voters for putting their faith and trust in her, and her husband for supporting her.
“I’m leaving you in good hands,” she said of DerHagopian, adding, “Cheryl has been a dear friend for a long time and she’s going to do a wonderful job. I can’t wait to see the ideas and contributions she brings to this committee.”
“Again, thank you for your trust and allowing me to have this experience,” she concluded. “I think it’s been among the greatest experiences of my life.”
