SMITHFIELD – Brian Rea has announced his candidacy for the state representative seat in District 53.
The COVID era has changed things, he said in a news release.
“People need to be heard and represented,” Rea said.
“The days of ‘who you know’ and ‘what can you do for me?’ must end. This culture is being rejected in post-pandemic Rhode Island,” he said.
Rea said he has first-hand experience taking on large corporations and bureaucracies for the betterment of communities. He said he worked with entities such as the Conservation Law Foundation in Washington DC — righting the wrongs caused by the Central Landfill, leading successful efforts resulting in major changes to this billion-dollar corporation.
“I’m concerned about the direction our state is headed,” said Rea.
“Glocester and Smithfield are wonderful rural towns with a strong sense of community. This is something we should preserve,” he said.
Rea’s said his concern is that he has seen similar communities walk the very path these towns are on.
“The once rural town of Johnston now feels like more of a ‘city’ to most folks, and people would be very surprised to see what North Providence once looked like as well,” he said.
“Balancing needs and planning proactively is how we protect farms, open spaces, recreational facilities. Providing safety, access to the best education, and a business-friendly environment must be embraced by policy makers,” he said.
Rea added that if elected, he will donate one third of his net State Representative salary to two scholarships for graduating seniors – one for each town in District 53, totaling $2000 each.
“My belief is that as a public servant these scholarships can help students get started – and that is money well spent.”
“Together, a better Rhode Island,” said Rea.
