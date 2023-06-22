FOSTER – New police Chief Gina Lindell brings years of experience from the Rhode Island State Police to the Foster Police Department, and as a Foster resident, says she understands this town’s way of life.
After retiring from the State Police with more than 23 years on the force, Lindell said she jumped at the opportunity to work for her hometown department. When leaving the State Police, she said she had no intention of retiring, but was instead waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When she heard of the opening in Foster, she said she threw her hat in the ring and said she was blessed to be chosen.
“I love it. I love this area. I live in town. It was a wonderful opportunity,” she said.
Lindell, who was in the State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit, is the second female police chief in Rhode Island, following Pawtucket Chief Tina Goncalves. After more than two decades in law enforcement, she said the accomplishment is no sweat off her back.
“I’ve worked in a primarily male profession for so long now, I feel like I’m just another person, just another officer. I don’t feel any different,” she said.
Though serious, she is friendly and exudes positivity. She said it is important that Foster feels connected to its Police Department, and knows its leaders and officers.
Lindell, who grew up in East Greenwich, bought a farm in Foster 14 years ago to continue caring for animals, particularly horses. She said she’s ridden horses since she was 7 years old, and has “a ton of animals,” including horses, at her Foster farm.
“I’ve been riding horses so long, I only stopped in the academy, it’s always been in my life,” she said.
Lindell, who wakes up early to care for her animals and ride her horse, Rosie, said she is interested in bringing mounted patrols to town.
Before working in law enforcement, she was a physical therapist for 12 years. She left the field to attend the Rhode Island Police Academy. Once graduated after six months of intense training, she was hired by the State Police.
Her work on the Commercial Enforcement Unit is useful for Foster, she said. Her job was to inspect and weigh commercial vehicles, particularly tractor trailer trucks. Now, as she watches trucks travel along Foster’s Danielson Pike and other roadways, she said she has an eye out for issues.
“I’ve stayed in trucks for 14 years. I still look every time one goes by,” she said.
Lindell said she is lucky to lead the Foster Police Department, which she said is full of wonderful, supportive and professional officers. It’s a small department, she said, and that’s good in a way, as Foster residents often know their officers on a first-name basis. She said she and the Foster Police Department will continue to be present at local events and become more involved in the community.
Lindell, who was recently awarded by the Chepachet Grange as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, said it is important to stay in touch with the community.
“My vision is to be as involved in the community as possible,” she said, adding that residents should keep an eye out for her at Old Home Days, food truck nights, and other events.
“Come say hello,” she said, smiling.
Foster has its own weather system, Lindell says, half joking. She said where other communities gets rain, Foster gets hail. Snow piles happen in Foster, where nearby communities get dustings.
“It’s important to check in with everybody, our senior population, and make sure they’re doing OK in our storms,” she said.
Since starting this month, she’s attended Police Station Building Committee meetings to become as involved as possible with the process. Changes were made to the design plan to keep the building on budget, and Lindell said she is staying involved in the process to ensure it will meet the needs of the community.
“It’s going to be really nice for Foster. There will be a community room to host community events,” she said.
In the meantime, she said she is doing what she can to make the current station, which is a refurnished historic home, as livable as possible.
Lindell is replacing former Chief David Breit, who had served as chief since 2018. Breit was previously in the FPD for three years, and worked with the North Providence Police Department for 22 years.
Lindell said she is in it for the long haul in Foster.
