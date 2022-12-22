CUMBERLAND – A pair of former elected officials are among several candidates interested in the vacated at-large School Committee seat, setting up interesting deliberations next month.
Jim Higgins, the former Town Council president who lost his bid to return to the council two years ago with a run for the District 1 seat, confirmed that he’s submitted his name to be considered.
Jim McLaughlin, the former state representative in House District 57 who lost to Brandon Voas in the September primary and then lost a write-in bid as a second attempt last month, also said he’s interested in the seat, but he hadn’t submitted his name to the town clerk as of Tuesday.
Others to submit their names for consideration, according to Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli, include:
• Longtime teacher and local commission member Michael Boday;
• Resident and Energy New England director of energy efficiency and electrification Noel Mark Chambers;
• Senior Metals Bellows capacity and production planning manager and town resident Caleb Jacobson;
• Town resident and Lincoln social studies teacher Tracey Cook;
• Amy Vogel, town resident and vice president of business operations at Dr. Day Care;
• Brian Plouffe, resident and academic coordinator in biotechnology;
• And Paul Young Jr., resident and senior manager, software engineering for Dell Technologies.
Higgins started his political career in 1997 as an appointed at-large school board member after submitting his name for a vacant seat. He recalls there being 27 people in the running back then, and he was chosen on the second or third ballot.
“They don’t get many candidates for School Committee, so I think it’s important to have someone who can do the work without any training,” he said.
Paul DiModica, who was recently announced as resigning from the at-large seat to deal with health issues, would be a tough act to follow, said Higgins, and the school board is a demanding job.
“I’m interested in being involved in our government again,” he said.
The thing about the school board is that members are supposed to act as a board of directors in deliberating on the superintendent’s proposals and listening to both sides of issues, said Higgins, so he wouldn’t come to the job with an agenda other than what’s best for students.
“I would be open-minded about any particular issues generally,” he said, but he would certainly support work to catch up on student performance post-COVID.
McLaughlin said he received a call from Tim Iwuc asking him to consider seeking the seat, and it’s something he’s putting serious thought to.
“If no one wants to take it, I’ll take it,” he said.
McLaughlin said he has relevant experience in finance as former member of the House Finance Committee. He said he’s also reached out already to some local businesses about potential beneficial partnerships on vocational programs.
Town Council President Mike Kinch said the council will consider everyone who applies by a Dec. 26 deadline. He said he thinks it will be important to find someone with some relevant background on education and budgeting.
According to the town clerk’s office, there were six total applications for the position as of Tuesday afternoon.
The person chosen to replace DiModica will serve through the end of his current term in 2024.
In accordance with the Cumberland charter, vacancies on the school board shall be filled by written ballot of a majority of all the members of the council for the remainder of the term of office, provided that the person selected to fill the vacancy shall be an elector from that district. The vacant term of office is good through November 2024.
Letters of interest and/or resumes should be submitted to Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli, Cumberland Town Hall, 45 Broad St., Cumberland, RI 02864 or e-mailed to sgiovanelli@cumberlandri.org, no later than Dec. 26.
The appointment will be heard at the Jan. 4 council meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.