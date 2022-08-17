Old Simon Auto property
Buy Now

The former Simon Auto Group property on Charles Street is set to be converted into a medical facility.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board has recommended that the Zoning Board approve a special use permit for the developer of a planned new medical facility on Charles Street to fill the space previously occupied by the Simon Auto Group and Village Motors.

Applicant 1040 Charles Street Associates LLC, of Tiverton, made the request to the board for the positive recommendation on the special use permit, which would expand the Commercial Village Zoning District use in the zoning ordinance to the entire property at 1038-1040 Charles St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.