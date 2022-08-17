NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board has recommended that the Zoning Board approve a special use permit for the developer of a planned new medical facility on Charles Street to fill the space previously occupied by the Simon Auto Group and Village Motors.
Applicant 1040 Charles Street Associates LLC, of Tiverton, made the request to the board for the positive recommendation on the special use permit, which would expand the Commercial Village Zoning District use in the zoning ordinance to the entire property at 1038-1040 Charles St.
The plan is to use the existing structure as a medical treatment facility, which is a permitted use in a CV zone.
Attorneys for the applicant explained to the Planning Board at an Aug. 10 meeting that a small portion of the property, or about 7,500 of parking lot space out of 35,000 total square feet for the property, is located in a residential zone.
Town tax records show that the building went into foreclosure in 2015 and was purchased by 1040 Charles Street Associates LLC a year ago for $985,000. The building on the property covers about 10,000 square feet.
Representatives for the developer said last week that they plan to host only outpatient services with no overnight medical stays, including programming related to smoking cessation, blood pressure screenings, and mammograms.
