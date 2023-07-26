NORTH PROVIDENCE – In April of 2021, WPRI’s Tim White and Ted Nesi reported on Finance Director Maria Vallee taking home two salaries, and at that time, Mayor Charles Lombardi told the TV station that she would be taken out of the Local 1033 Laborers town employees union as the town’s controller.
Vallee, the town’s finance director, had received a one-time $34,000 payout because of her membership in the union and a settlement over a contract, boosting her total pay for the two positions to $181,000.
The Breeze has asked Mayor Charles Lombardi three times in the past few months if Vallee had ever been removed from the union as he said would happen two years ago, and the mayor said yes each time, but when claims continued to be made that this wasn’t the case, the newspaper submitted a public records request for a listing of all union members in town.
Payroll Manager Carmely Caraballo emailed the listing last week. It shows that Vallee is still a member of the Local 1033 and receives a salary of $162,309.
That salary puts her second among town and school employees behind only Supt. Joseph Goho’s $171,132. There are then another four school administrators who make between $125,000 and $138,000, and Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore is then seventh on the list at $121,758. Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. is right behind him, at $117,392.
According to Lombardi, after they got into budget talks that year, it was jointly decided among town leaders that they weren’t going to make “a to-do over it” and Vallee would be kept in the union. Three others were also allowed to stay in the union, including DPW Director Salvatore,
Police Chief Ruggiero, Fire Chief John Silva III, Deputy Police Chief Robert Lepre, and Assistant Fire Chief John Horan are the only true non-union employees besides himself and Chief of Staff Dick Fossa who aren’t part of the union, said Lombardi, but in North Providence, everyone pays union dues, including him and Fossa.
Four other department heads, Vallee, DPW Director Salvatore, Purchasing Agent Albert Costa Jr. and Director of Communications and Technology Ralph Nahigian were all kept in the union, Lombardi said.
Though he acknowledged that the arrangement is a bit unusual, he said, “it’s just a debate I don’t want to get into because of the exemplary job they do.” Making a change could prove costly, he said.
Lombardi continued to sing Vallee’s praises as finance director, saying she’s a big reason why the town is in such great shape financially.
The mayor told The Breeze shortly after WPRI’s story two years ago that he planned to cut Vallee down to one position, but keep her base pay of $133,304 the same.
Asked at the time why Vallee wasn’t removed from the union controller position sooner, Lombardi responded that it was “a good question,” but it would be fixed from that point.
According to the town’s charter, someone working two positions is to only be paid for the higher of the two. Vallee received $78,393 as the controller at the time and another $54,911 as finance director.
Vallee served as acting finance director in North Providence from 2007 to 2011, but resigned as the Rhode Island Ethics Commission investigated her for obtaining a federal loan she wasn’t entitled to through the town. She was forced to pay back the $48,000 loan plus $78,000 in damages under an agreement signed in the summer of 2013, and was fined $8,000 by the Ethics Commission. She was reappointed acting finance director in 2018.
