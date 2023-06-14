PAWTUCKET – For the first four months of 2023, the number of automated tickets tied to motorists running red lights at 17 intersections dropped by 644, from 8,795 to 8,151. That’s a decline of 7 percent overall, according to data provided by the Pawtucket Police Department.
The busiest location by far for red-light infractions continues to be northbound at School Street and Main Street near Apex and I-95, at more than double the numbers generated at any other camera, and it is that location’s drop in infractions from 2022 to 2023 that is most responsible for the overall decline, down 466 tickets of the 644-ticket drop citywide, or 25 percent year over year.
The Breeze had requested the information used to explain the need to add more cameras to replace lost revenue, but until last week only data for speed camera ticketing had been provided, with more work needed for tickets at red-light cameras.
It was the decline in annual red-light camera revenue of $425,000 due to increased compliance that was cited last month as a reason to add more cameras, though the cameras being added to six locations in Pawtucket, including on Power Road as reported last week, are all speed cameras in school zones.
The 14 speed cameras continue to catch infractions at a far higher clip than the red-light cameras due to how much easier it is to commit such an infraction by hitting 31 mph in a school zone.
For the January-April time period in 2022, as previously reported, there were 31,954 total speed citations generated at 14 speed camera locations.
For that same four-month period in 2023, those numbers were down to 22,825 total citations.
There are 17 total locations currently for red-light cameras, and 14 covering speed zones, not counting the six speed zone camera locations being added as part of the Pawtucket Public Safety Camera Program.
