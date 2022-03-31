CUMBERLAND – The process of shifting school boundary lines is not an easy one, says Supt. Phil Thornton, but it’s necessary.
Presenting to the School Committee last week, Thornton shared some of the preliminary plans for shifting students to new schools, including at the elementary and middle school level. Various school renovations will only add space pressure at certain schools, he said.
It’s a conversation complicated by busing, historical boundaries, budgets, and school sizes, said the superintendent.
The plans, first reported on by The Breeze two weeks ago, have upset a number of parents, several saying they don’t make sense based on their individual situations.
Little Pond County Road resident Becky Stroh told The Breeze she has a vested interest in what happens as she has two young children. She grew up on the street, she said, and it has always been zoned for North Cumberland Middle School, regardless of the elementary school tied to the neighborhood.
“It’s hard to believe school officials could actually take an area that is geographically in north Cumberland and tell you sorry it’s not, we drew a line on a piece of paper now your kids can’t go to the north Cumberland schools,” she said.
Stroh, reacting to the plan to have students who are rezoned to Ashton Elementary go to McCourt Middle School, said everyone in the area is paying a premium to live here, specifically for the schools.
Traditionally, said Stroh, Route 295 has been the dividing line between north and south. She said having children as far north as Little Pond County attend McCourt is “a bit crazy of a proposition.”
Thornton told the committee last Thursday that he wasn’t looking for a vote on various proposals, including one to pull students from various streets in the Cumberland Hill neighborhood from Community School into Cumberland Hill Elementary School, saying school officials will be purposeful and take their time.
School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman said she was confused about why, after Cumberland Hill students on Sunnyside Drive, where she lives, were redistricted to Community when her children were young, would the street be back on the list to move students back to Cumberland Hill. She said she was “befuddled” based on the street clearly being closer to Cumberland Hill.
Thornton said it’s not as simple as using a protractor around a school on a map, though he acknowledged the process can seem “illogical or nonsensical” if students are closer to one school than another. Lines are often determined by bus routes, he said, where from a routing perspective, it makes more sense to have them go to the other school.
Capacity is another factor, he said, and the goal is to reduce Community’s student population from 650 to 500. Full-day kindergarten was also a major variable when Freedman’s children were younger, he said.
The last thing anyone wants is to complete all of this school construction happening now and not be aware of the numbers, said Thornton.
Proposals are now on the School Department website, and Thornton is giving out his cell phone for any parents who want to chat about concerns.
Middle schools also need changes
For the middle school level, Thornton brought principals from North Cumberland Middle School Principal Bethany Coughlin and McCourt Middle School Principal Jay Masterson to talk about some of the issues.
Once 110 students move from Community to Ashton, the next question is what happens at the middle school level, said Thornton. NCMS has 205 more students but the same number of teachers, so class sizes are in the mid-20s there and around 18 at McCourt.
Coughlin explained that classes sizes for next year are currently exceeding the teacher contract, meaning another teacher would need to be added.
The best short-term option is to bring the last 4 percent of students attending Garvin and Ashton to McCourt instead of NCMS, he said, or about 26 students in the short-term to avoid having to hire another teacher.
What makes the most sense is to have Garvin and Ashton be the feeder schools for McCourt, while Community and Cumberland Hill would feed NCMS, allowing officials to grow both schools, Thornton told the committee.
With more than 200 extra students at NCMS, it’s always packed, said Coughlin, and there’s little flexibility. Choosing to keep existing boundaries, said Thornton, would mean new registered students would not be able to be placed in their neighborhood school and would have to be placed at McCourt instead.
Thornton expects to meet with a subcommittee later this week to discuss more options to bring back to the School Committee for consideration, including both short-term and long-term solutions at the middle school level.
School board member Denis Collins said he agrees with parents who live a mile and a half from NCMS but would have to go more than five miles to McCourt. There is a history of doing this differently, he said, so school officials really are reinventing the wheel. He said he’s “not even going to address the north/south Mason Dixon” line.
Thornton said that no matter how one slices it, someone will always have the mileage argument.
Member Keri Smith suggested starting with elementary shifts before moving on to the middle school level, citing traffic concerns in particularly. She said it doesn’t make sense based on travel times to take Garvin, Ashton, and B.F. Norton students and send them all to McCourt. She said particularly for those students near the high school, with high volumes of traffic, it doesn’t make sense for them to go to McCourt, even though they attend Ashton now. She said officials need to look at roads and how they fit when it comes to moving students at the middle school level.
Committee members last week said the route from the Diamond Hill area is clearly an easier one to get to McCourt than the one on Mendon Road, with access down Hines Road as well.
Collins said it’s strange to look at maps that remind him a bit of political gerrymandering, “all over the place,” with buses stopping in odd places. He said he understands that busing and enrollment factor in, but it still needs to make sense to parents.
Member Amy Rogalski said that everyone ultimately agrees that this process has to happen but that it also “sucks.”
Rogalski, who lives near the Diamond Hill Reservoir in the northern end of town, said it makes sense for her district to go to McCourt. It makes no sense, she said, for students to be bused down Mendon Road, across Route 295, then down Diamond Hill Road, saying that’s a “horribly long” ride.
Freedman said there are a lot of good ideas so far, but also a lot of details that everyone doesn’t fully understand. There will need to be some adjustment for McCourt and Cumberland Hill this fall, she said, and then long-term changes as well. School leaders need to look at all components to make the best decisions, she said.
Start times changing for construction
Thornton also presented a proposed “one-year shift” to start times to deal with construction going forward. If the district does nothing, he said, it will cost $270,000 to add three new buses, he said. The district will need to keep looking at the start times for each new year as schools shift, he said.
The following are the proposed changes by Thornton:
• Ashton’s drop time would move up by 30 minutes, to 8:15 a.m., its start time would move up 30 minutes, to 8:30 a.m., and its end time would move up by 30 minutes, to 2:55 p.m.
• B.F. Norton’s drop time would move back 45 minutes, to 9 a.m., its start time would move back 45 minutes, to 9:15 a.m., and its end time would move back 45 minutes, to 3:40 p.m.
• Community’s drop time would move up 30 minutes, to 8:15 a.m., its start time by 30 minutes, to 8:30 a.m., and its end time by 30 minutes, to 2:55 p.m.
• Cumberland Hill’s drop time would move back 15 minutes, to 9 a.m., its start time by 15 minutes, to 9:15 a.m., and its end time back 15 minutes, to 3:40 p.m.
• Garvin’s drop time would move back 45 minutes, to 9 a.m., its start time by 45 minutes, to 9:15 a.m., and its end time by 45 minutes, to 3:40 p.m.
Middle and high school times would stay the same, and preschool times would potentially stay the same.
Rogalski called the proposed changes an “ingenious way to stay budget neutral.” By doing it now, it gives parents five months to figure out transportation strategies, she said.
Thornton said there will be some serious challenges to address as each school is temporarily moved up to the high school property, particularly with getting B.F. Norton students there when that school’s turn comes.
Resident Kendra Pires, who lives behind Cumberland High School, told the committee how seven current 5th-graders at Ashton live in that neighborhood. The biggest issue is not a north-south one, she said, but of traffic patterns east and west. She said students in this Cumberland Hill area are much closer to Cumberland Hill, but are going to Ashton and getting home at 4:15 p.m. McCourt is much further away, she said.
Plantation Drive resident Tamika Soullier said she agreed, adding that parents have had nothing but issues with school bus provider Durham, never having faith that their children will arrive home at a decent time. Soullier said she currently lives about six minutes from NCMS, but 18 to 19 minutes from McCourt.
Having such long drive times, where more bullying can happen, puts their children at a disadvantage, Soullier said, and after doing it for this long through elementary school, they shouldn’t have to do it again at the middle school level.
She said she thinks McCourt is a wonderful school, and would be happy to have her children go there if they lived closer, but she can’t understand why students who are essentially at the same distance on the Diamond Hill side of town are going to NCMS. It’s not fair to maintain these travel times just because they’re part of a certain bus loop, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.