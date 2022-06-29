NORTH PROVIDENCE – Some neighbors of a proposed Neon Marketplace gas station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. seemed satisfied with measures being set in place to protect their quality of life, while others at a June 8 Planning Board meeting maintain that this project is bad for the area and that their lives are going to change for the worse once it’s built.
The board ended up granting conditional preliminary plan approval, the much more detailed step after previous approval of a conceptual master plan of the project to replace The Fire restaurant space that was previously vacated here. Conditions include the developer meeting with neighbors on the landscaping plan, among others.
The plan now goes to a final plan review on July 13, the last step before permits and construction.
Experts for the applicant, Procaccianti Group, detailed the steps they’ve taken to fine-tune plans, including reducing the number of parking spots in the rear of the building from 11 to eight and shifting them to a new spot, and incorporating fencing in more of an earthen tone.
Also planned is a healthy barrier of greenery, they told the board, with fast-growing arborvitae trees that rise between 15 and 30 feet tall blocking the view from the residential area behind the property.
Procaccianti is planning a single structure housing a gas station, restaurant and market, along with associated gas pumps, electric charging stations, and overhang.
After initially answering neighbors by saying that the applicant could go to the Town Council in the future for 24-hour operation of a drive-thru window, attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore corrected that, saying after reviewing written minutes that the North Providence Zoning Board previously limited the drive-thru for the restaurant at the gas station to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. That doesn’t limit the store itself, she said, as they could apply for a 24-hour permit later, but it does limit the drive-thru. The Planning Board doesn’t have authority on this aspect of the matter, she noted.
Representatives for the developer assured town officials that they’ll abide by town ordinances.
Paul Lilla, of 55 Towanda Drive behind the property, said these are already high-traffic side streets that people use to cut between other major town roads and avoid delays on Mineral Spring Avenue. In addition to traffic safety, he cited concerns over more discarded trash added to what he already picks up in his yard, as well as the noise impacts on abutters. The facility shouldn’t be allowed to be open any later than any other businesses on the street, he said, “because we all want to live in peace.”
Lilla said it seems to him that North Providence already has plenty of gas stations, and said the opening of a Neon station would hurt other smaller businesses that have been here a long time.
Planning Board member Shane Piche noted that one of the issues the area experienced for a long time, between The Fire and nearby Citizens Bank, was a lot of people pulling into and out of the property from the side streets. He said having all traffic enter and exit onto Mineral Spring Avenue will hopefully clean up many of those issues. As for the noise, he said, a new 7-foot wall plus trees and a fence should create a much better situation than what’s there now.
Piche encouraged residents to visit other Neon stations in the area to see how they operate.
Responding to criticism from Lilla and others on the idea of adding another gas station when there are already about 15 of them on Mineral Spring Avenue, Planning Board Chairperson Wendy Regan said the board is bound to follow town ordinances and zoning, and those allow a gas station here. The board has no authority or power to say the developer can’t build a use that’s allowed, she said.
Jean Tannous, co-owner with her husband of the BP gas station up the hill at the intersection of Mineral Spring and Smithfield Road, who previously cited concern about what another gas station would do to their business and others, asked the board for an independent traffic study, citing safety concerns. She also sought clarification both on the hours for the drive-thru window and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management review of the proposed gas tanks at the property.
Another abutter said they’ve been encouraged by the landscaping plans presented to this point by the developer, but reminded the board that a meeting with neighbors was promised.
Miriam Audette, of 10 Washakie Ave., asked for a guarantee on controlling rats, noting that she no longer has her cats and drawing laughs by suggesting bringing in new felines to do the job. Audette said she’s happy to hear that trash is going to be addressed, saying it’s about time.
Charles Pinto, of 9 Washakie Ave., said he doesn’t want to see Neon become like Taco Bell, where “drunks at 2 a.m.” are loudly interacting with the speakers. He offered concerns about outdoor eating with loudspeakers at night, but representatives for the developer said there will be no such offerings, saying they’re going to follow all town ordinances on noise and have no entertainment as they seek to be a good neighbor.
The only sound here will be of the ambient variety, they noted, and traffic concerns were addressed at the master plan stage with the restrictions on entering and exiting from side streets.
On traffic, Piche again mentioned that there’s not a lot the town can do to make the situation worse on Mineral Spring Avenue, saying traffic issues will always be a problem here.
