NORTH PROVIDENCE – A Sept. 15 Zoning Board meeting will focus on two projects proposed for the Marieville area of town, one that has proven very controversial to this point and the other prompting more favorable views.
Armand Cortellesso, developer behind the proposed Mainella Street duplex condos, involving eight units in four buildings, will be before the board on an appeal of an earlier denial of his latest project by the Planning Board.
Director of Planning and Zoning Brent Wiegand said he planned to talk to town attorneys this week before making a recommendation either way, noting that Planning Board members did the job before them and voted against the project with the rationale of protecting the goals of the comprehensive plan, which recommends against density that great, but the “zoning ordinance is law.”
The Planning Board previously recommended approval of a separate request for a special use permit to expand the Commercial Village Zoning District to the entire property at 1038 Charles St. to allow a new medical facility to take over the former Simon Auto Group property, and Wiegand said he expects the project will also have the Zoning Board’s support.
The Sept. 15 meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St.
Consideration of the Mainella Street plan, as with a number of Cortellesso’s projects in North Providence over the years, had been postponed several times before the Planning Board voted against it in March.
Board members in the majority on the split 4-2 vote said the project doesn’t fit with a neighborhood full of largely single-family homes, while Cortellesso and his team made the case that condos are actually better for the town than single-family homes of three or four bedrooms with the potential for many more schoolchildren to educate.
