CUMBERLAND – Observers have long said that the chances of a resolution to the standoff between the town of Cumberland and Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy on its high school expansion seem slim, and that notion was reinforced with the events of the past week.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore is denying claims made by BVP Chief of Human Capital Joshua Giraldo, a state representative in District 56 Central Falls. She said a news release he put out after a Nov. 15 Planning Board meeting surprised her and contained “a multitude of inaccuracies.”
Giraldo suggested that the town disenfranchised families and hinted at a possible race or class-based motivation behind a declaration of overcrowding in Town Hall preventing families from participating in a Planning Board meeting on the expansion of BVP High School on Nov. 15.
Giraldo is demanding that Morris Salvatore apologize to the school.
Morris Salvatore, in a counter release, said she is deeply disappointed that Giraldo resorted to mischaracterizing the events in what she said “appears to be a strategy for a challenge to any potential negative outcome” on a Planning Board ruling.
“Having said that, the town takes these allegations seriously and will not risk such a challenge, however inappropriate,” she said. “Therefore, the Planning Board will re-notice, re-advertise and provide a full hearing again on Nov. 30 in the largest venue that is available in Cumberland.”
It is Nov. 30 when the board is set to approve or reject the BVP high school expansion plan off Broad Street, and members had been planning after closing the public hearing at the end of the four-hour meeting on Nov. 15 to restrict that meeting to only board comments and a final decision, but the public will now be given the opportunity to speak again.
Traffic concerns have remained the key sticking point on the proposal, with little or no visible progress in convincing Planning Board members of the merits of adding more traffic to the area.
BVP serves students from Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Giraldo said that more than 100 BVP supporters attended the Nov. 15 meeting and were respectfully waiting to testify when police arrived and Giraldo learned that Morris Salvatore had contacted them to have the meeting canceled due to capacity concerns.
Questioned on capacity allowed by fire code or how much over-capacity the space was, neither police nor Morris Salvatore knew, said Giraldo, and it was discovered shortly thereafter that the capacity in Town Hall is 120 people, higher than the 110 estimated to be there.
Giraldo said Morris Salvatore said all families waiting in the hallway, many of them live-streaming the meeting in Spanish, had to leave or the meeting would be canceled.
“After all the families willingly and peacefully left the hallway, the officer took a count of the 69 people that remained in the room, almost half of the maximum,” he said. “Before the police arrived, no one on the board or the town staff raised concerns related to overcrowding or mentioned it being an issue.”
He said he was stunned to see police arrive and say that they had been instructed by the chief to shut down the meeting due to overcrowding.
“I was even more appalled when I learned that it was the town solicitor that had called for the shutdown with no evidence of overcrowding, no warning, and without any communication with the public,” he said. “It is a shame that not a single board member spoke up on behalf of the residents and public that were inexplicably forced to leave the meeting. They could have easily moved public comment to earlier in the agenda or opened an overflow space to address any capacity concerns. Instead, they neglected to act and sat idle as families, many of them Spanish speaking were escorted out of the building. These hard-working families that took time out of their day to participate in the democratic process were denied that right.”
He added, “Why were the police called on this crowd, I wonder? A few months back at a similar meeting, I witnessed a husband and wife testify on a separate issue before the Planning Board. They were irate, belligerent and were swearing up a storm in front of other families and children. Both the Planning Board and the solicitor allowed them to finish their comment, with no calls to the police. What was it that made the town staff feel they needed to have a police officer come and escort peaceful families out? Was it that they were annoyed by the overflowing of support for BVP’s proposal, or by the Spanish translation happening quietly in the hallway, or that they’d have to come face dozens of Cumberland residents upset with them? No matter what the reason was, it clearly was not due to overcrowding.”
He called for an investigation, saying it’s an “absolute disgrace that the town shut down the voices of these families,” and asked for a public apology from Morris Salvatore for calling the police and that the board look closely at its policies and practices to ensure this never happens again.
Asked to comment on the capacity issue, Police Chief Matthew Benson said there really wasn’t much to the situation.
“We were contacted that the meeting crowd was fairly large and appeared to be getting past capacity,” he said. An officer was dispatched, assessed the venue, observed a full room, with all of the chairs filled and people standing in the chambers without chairs, and overcrowded hallways and stairways, where he described having difficulty walking through.”
A count was taken by the officer to check the capacity, said Benson, and when his observations were confirmed, he made the decision “that the room needed to come under the required number of attendees for everyone’s safety.”
Morris Salvatore responded that the town staff and Planning Board have accommodated BVP’s several changes to its proposal over the past year-plus during 10 public hearings, including six meetings before the board.
“Never during those six meetings did we have such a crowd as we did on Tuesday night,” she said.
When she arrived at the meeting venue, she said she saw that the room was filled to capacity with an overflow of attendees in the hallway and down the stairwell.
“Thinking of the safety of all individuals, I contacted the Police Department to assess the situation,” she said. “I had no intention of canceling the meeting; however, when the police officer arrived, he determined that the space was over fire capacity and told me that it was his intention to require that the meeting be canceled.”
By this time, Giraldo joined them in the hallway and said he didn’t want the meeting to be canceled and that he would ask BVP supporters who did not wish to speak to walk across the street to BVP’s elementary school where a screen was set up to project the meeting for those who wished to watch, she added.
“The police officer stated that he would not remove any individuals, but if individuals chose to leave voluntarily, that would be their choice,” she said. The Planning Board has the authority to continue the meeting to another date, but instead accommodated Giraldo’s request to move people to another venue with access to the meeting video, she said.
The Planning Board then recessed while Mr. Giraldo spoke to BVP supporters and did not re-start the meeting until Morris Salvatore confirmed with him that those who left were settled across the street. He called over in her presence to confirm.
Morris Salvatore said she has no recollection of the couple that allegedly behaved poorly before the Planning Board previously.
Police refused to demand that anyone leave the building, said Morris Salvatore, and it was Giraldo who directed people across the street.
Contrary to the statement regarding Spanish translation, planning staff worked with the CEO of BVP earlier in the day to provide the Spanish translation to anyone who needed it at the CEO’s request, said Morris Salvatore.
Morris Salvatore said she was impressed with the many students who spoke passionately about their school to the board. The board did not adjourn until after 11 p.m., when every person who wanted to speak, both in-person and virtually, had the chance to speak without time limitations, she said.
The Breeze reached out to BVP Supt. Sarah Anderson about the school’s strategy.
On why there seems to be a continued push to have as many people from the school talk about what the school means to them, when the Planning Board has indicated that they know all that already and are focused on the traffic issue alone, Anderson said they simply inform parents of relevant hearings and likely outcomes.
“In this situation, the likely outcome is that their children are not guaranteed a seat in high school if this application is not approved,” she said. “That means young people who have been with us since kindergarten may fall out of the system. We don’t coach our parents on what to say except to tell them to tell their stories, so stakeholders understand impacts.”
On Giraldo’s claims of disenfranchising, she said that’s a question for him, but BVP families didn’t feel good about how the process was handled.
On whether she believes BVP has made strategic errors, she said what’s been most disappointing is that no one seems swayed by a continued effort to find solutions and put compromise on the table.
“The Planning Board members don’t see all these efforts, as we have been negotiating with town staff,” she said. “This situation has spiraled out of control and it all feels like it could have been avoided.”
She noted that she inherited this situation, and since her transition, she has done everything in her power to compromise in good faith.
It takes two parties to achieve compromise,” she said.
