WOONSOCKET/NO. SMITHFIELD – The niece and nephew of long-time Woonsocket and North Smithfield resident Rene Tellier have finished their uncle’s lifelong book project.
According to Bruce and Janine Tellier, Rene Tellier took a total of 25 to 35 years of his life writing “The Way We Were: Growing Up French Canadian in Woonsocket, RI, ‘Le Canada en bas.’”
The book tells the personal story of two families who left their Quebec homes and made the long journey through New England to find work in the textile mills, eventually settling in the city of Woonsocket. The story also speaks about what Woonsocket used to be.
Tellier recorded the stories passed down to him by his mother Leopoldine and father Alphonse in their French patois language, a French dialect of the common people. For readers who don’t speak French, all have been translated into English by Bruce and Janine.
According to Bruce, the family found out he was writing a book during their many get-togethers. They were unsure if their uncle would ever finish it. He had gone through the process of getting it published in the last few years of his life, but the publishing company he was working with had gone out of business.
A man of faith, Tellier died in 2019 at the age of 89, and Bruce and his sister Janine would make it their mission to go through their uncle’s book and make sure that it was published.
“Because he’s been doing this over decades he would get himself into what he already told,” said Tellier. He and Janine, who split the book in half, also went through the process of extracting old photos and editing them to make sure they look clear enough to see in the book.
After coming to Woonsocket, Rene Tellier would become a Brother of the Sacred Heart and go on to become a guidance counselor at Mount Saint Charles, where had graduated in 1948, as well as a teacher at North Smithfield High School, in a town where he would eventually become a resident.
His obituary describes Tellier as a gifted storyteller who took special interest in his family’s history and genealogy.
“Rene especially enjoyed his time spent gardening, landscaping, and reading, but could always find time to help any person in need,” it read. “He was well known as a kind and generous man who never forgot a student or their accomplishments.”
“We realized there was so much in the book we had to do a lot of fact-checking,” Janine Tellier told The Breeze. The siblings also enlisted the help of Eugene Peloquin, a cousin, and Rachel Tellier, one of Rene’s sibling who lives in North Carolina, to help translate some French sayings. Ray Bacon, the original director of the Museum of Work and Culture, was also pivotal in helping put the book together, they said.
Peloquin has been an advocate for his cousin’s work ever since the book was made available on Amazon in February. He told The Breeze he has spoken to Anne Conway, director of the Museum of Work and Culture, who said she hopes to have copies of the book soon to be purchased at their store.
The family has also given copies to Mount Saint Charles, the Woonsocket Historical Society, the Woonsocket Public Library, and the American-French Genealogical Society.
“Because my grandparents spoke mostly French, I’m getting to learn more about them through this book,” said Janine.
“Family was so important and faith was so important, and they worked very hard,” she added. The family says many people have been asking them when and how they can read the book, which is now available for purchase on Amazon.
