CUMBERLAND – Joseph Cardozo, the man who killed former Cumberland High School teacher Joyce Dapper, is dead, news that came as a relief to those who knew her.
Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane, a good friend of Dapper’s when she was alive and who was with her the day before her death, and Chief of Police John Desmarais both confirmed that the Massachusetts Parole Board informed them that Cardozo died.
Hindle Koutsogiane said the news brought a deep sense of relief, but little solace.
“Too little, too late,” he said. “She was a talented, talented woman and a good friend.”
Desmarais said Cardozo was released on parole last year. The chief said he was only told that Cardozo, who murdered Dapper in 1981, died of natural causes. He was living in Massachusetts at the time of his death and part of his release was that he couldn’t enter Cumberland, said Desmarais. He was also subject to a monitoring system.
The Cumberland High School auditorium was named in Dapper’s honor, and the Joyce M. Dapper Memorial Scholarship, also named for the former dance teacher, is awarded to a Cumberland High School senior pursuing education in the arts.
In 2018, the Massachusetts Parole Board denied parole for Cardozo, who was 57 at the time, with a review scheduled three years from then. At the time, they noted that he’d given multiple versions of how he’d killed Dapper, and that he continued to be deceitful about his prior violations.
He’d violated parole in 2008 and 2010, including allowing underage drinking in his home after taking in an 18-year-old co-worker and beginning a romantic relationship with her.
Last June, in his third appearance before the board since a revocation hearing in 2010, the board unanimously granted parole, finding that he’d made an “overall positive adjustment” after completing numerous programs.
“Mr. Cardozo has been transparent about his missteps. He has a support system including his employer who will rehire him and provide him with housing,” stated the decision. “He has also connected with his biological family, who will provide support. Reincarceration has served its purpose.”
According to the Parole Board, Cardozo was 20 years old on July 28 of 1981 when he murdered the 34-year-old Dapper, who was his neighbor.
According to his statements, he had been at Dapper’s Holly Lane home, where they had been discussing the possibility that Cardozo’s girlfriend might have been pregnant, when he said he thought Dapper had insulted his girlfriend. He then confessed to striking her in the back of the head four or five times, knocking her unconscious, then putting her in the trunk of his car and shooting her twice. He then drove her to the woods of Wrentham, Mass. According to police, he then hit her twice more with a rock, then wrapped her in a blanket and returned home to Cumberland to hide the gun in the attic.
Neighbors reported seeing Cardozo driving Dapper’s car after she was reported missing. Her stolen car had been found at a Seekonk motel the night before her body was found, which led to Cardozo as a suspect.
He was arrested on Aug. 7 of 1981 and confessed to the murder.
Massachusetts authorities found him guilty of second-degree murder in a plea agreement. He was sentenced to life in prison, but eligible for parole in 15 years. His first parole violation was due to him associating with someone who had a criminal history.
Dapper was the only daughter of Robert and Ruth Dapper of Holly Lane. Ruth Dapper ran the Dapper School of Dance, located on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket.
Joyce Dapper taught ballet, tap, and modern jazz at the studio before joining the CHS arts faculty. She created the high school’s “Project Talent,” a dance program designed for students with an interest in dance.
