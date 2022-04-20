NORTH PROVIDENCE – After officials determined that the notification process for a zone change amendment at Anthony Manzo’s commercial plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave. was found to come up short, the developer was back before the council this month to make the earlier action legal.
The council, at its April 5 meeting, redid approval of a zone change amendment for Jeff Anthony Properties removing a 2019 stipulation prohibiting restaurant use and alcohol service.
Though it largely seen as a formality, resident Mike Murphy, of 211 Central Ave., spoke as the lone resident to voice their concern at the meeting.
It was Murphy, who lives closest to the project, who had questioned whether the list of abutters was complete after wondering why people weren’t showing up to protest the change.
At the April 5 meeting, Murphy says the plaza keeps “changing and creeping” to the point where it’s now “becoming a full commercial entity” after Manzo originally pledged to bring professional uses.
Manzo previously made the case that the pandemic changed everything after he originally agreed to the stipulation against restaurant use and alcohol service.
Murphy said residents don’t really know what they’re getting themselves into with future potential tenants. He said he believes many residents were too afraid to come to the council to state their opinion, and that he himself was so nervous that his knees were knocking together.
Council President Dino Autiello said Murphy did a good job of hiding that he was nervous.
Murphy sought assurances that eliminating the stipulation wouldn’t open the door again for a drive-thru window, and councilors said that no, a drive-thru is not allowed.
Murphy said he really wants to see Manzo succeed with his project, but warned of unintended consequences from a potential future bar. He said one homeowner has already moved out, and others are entertaining the idea of selling their homes, though he acknowledged that this could be due in part to the hot housing market.
Residents purchased homes here because they were comfortable with the neighborhood and the town, he said, but this project could further degrade their quality of life.
If this is about generating tax income, he said, what happens when the existing 10 or so nearby households with no children are replaced with families with children, who all need to be educated at $10,000 apiece.
Murphy said he hopes the council takes residents in mind on hours of operation and other matters when they consider future uses here.
Manzo, who originally sought removal of the stipulation because he was having trouble filling the units in the building, told the council on April 5 that the plaza is now fully leased.
Councilor Ron Baccala assured him that the council still has oversight on what goes in. No one on the board is planning to pass anything that hurts the neighborhood, he said.
Much of the original consideration that went into original approvals for Manzo’s property, which is located at the approximate borderline between the more commercial side of Mineral Spring Avenue and the shrinking residential end, was related to having uses that were not seen as impactful to the surrounding neighborhood, such as a doctor’s office.
Councilor Mario Martone told Murphy that all residents will be notified again if someone comes back before the board for a liquor license to open a new establishment here.
Murphy complained of several issues with current operations, including slamming car doors and shaking dumpsters, all of which the council said can be addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.