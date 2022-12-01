NORTH SMITHFIELD – Beth Faricy, chairperson of the grant committee for the North Smithfield Heritage Association, says that when renovations are completed at Forestdale School, she hopes the building will act as a showcase of local history for future schoolchildren.

Heritage Association President Richard Keene said he expects many of the association’s school records and photos to be placed on display to act as a museum, in addition to the current gift shop in the school.

