NORTH SMITHFIELD – Beth Faricy, chairperson of the grant committee for the North Smithfield Heritage Association, says that when renovations are completed at Forestdale School, she hopes the building will act as a showcase of local history for future schoolchildren.
Heritage Association President Richard Keene said he expects many of the association’s school records and photos to be placed on display to act as a museum, in addition to the current gift shop in the school.
The Forestdale Schoolhouse opened in 1877 to educate the children of Forestdale while many of their parents were employed by the Forestdale Manufacturing Company. One-room schoolhouses closed around the country in the early 1900s, but Forestdale remained open until 1974 with a side for girls and side for boys, despite controversy over the splitting up of students by gender and the curriculum used.
In 1975, the School Committee leased the building at 190 School St. to the North Smithfield Heritage Association for $1 per year. It was at some point in 2015 when the association decided it was time to make some renovations to the building. The Town Council at the time approved the start of the process, granting NSHA $6,500 to solicit a master plan for the work. The council also voted to spend $19,000 on new stairs for both the boys’ and girls’ entrances at the front of the building.
Keene says the stairs that led to a side door had rotted so badly they needed to be removed. He also added that there were many holes in the sides of the roof due to squirrels burrowing, and those have been fixed. The replacement of windows was finished last year by Architectural Preservation Group.
The septic system in front of the building was located last week, and the committee is now looking into cost projections on upgrades.
“The next stage, it’s coming up as soon as the contract can get reviewed by the town,” said Faricy. Most of the outside work now completed, but some other exterior and interior future plans could potentially cost around $90,000. Faricy says they hope to keep the integrity of the building, including the floorboards.
“We’ll keep the shop and keep everything going, and keep the integrity of what it looks like,” she said.
The North Smithfield Historic District Commission met on Monday to discuss the certificate of appropriateness for future work that will be done on the school, which includes the replacement of the roof, work on a new cupola base, and work on the exterior stairs on the west side of the building. Some interior work will also be done in the ceiling on the girls side of the school with lighting and electrical work.
Martone Construction will work on the updates, starting work as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the cupola will not be fully finished, and the NSHA will still be searching for grants to completely restore it.
“It took a while to get this project going and get the bid documents going,” said Chairperson Jeff Harris. He added that he is further sketching everything out with Martone with the drawings that the commission received from Easton Architects. Everything will be identical to the original building, he noted.
“That’s basically going to wrap up the exterior renovations of the schoolhouse,” said Harris.
An open house for the Forestdale School will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.