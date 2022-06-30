WOONSOCKET – When New Beginnings soup kitchen’s executive director and head chef Jeanne Michon signed the lease for a new space at St. James Episcopal Church, she said she hoped they’d be up and running right away.
Following a long search for a new home, New Beginnings left All Saints Church in mid-May and launched renovations at St. James on Hamlet Avenue.
Unfortunately, Michon told The Breeze, they’ve hit a “kerfuffle” in the renovation process. The hood to the oven is in “perfect working shape” and was sufficient for the church, but the food kitchen will need a larger range hood and vent to successfully serve the community, she said.
A new hood will cost around $30,000. There’s a QR code on the nonprofit’s website for those looking to donate.
Michon has been applying for emergency grants and reaching out to state representatives for help. She’s also working with the city to get the zoning approvals they need to open up on a smaller scale, serving soups and sandwiches.
She said they’ve applied to the state fire marshal to ask for a conditional opening, but haven’t received a date yet.
“I’m champing at the bit. I want to cook,” she said. During the peak of the pandemic, Michon said they were serving up to 140 free takeout meals per day.
The organization’s last meal at their former location at All Saints Church was on May 12. In the meantime, she said, they’ve accomplished a lot at St. James. They installed new electrical in the basement and updated systems in the kitchen, adding a new hand sink and grease trap.
The only holdup is the hood.
“We were good to go until we hit this bump in the road,” Michon said, adding “... and that’s all it is. We’re not done. It’s just taking a little longer than expected.”
Michon said they’ve been telling their patrons that they’re “not closed forever,” but working diligently to dot their I’s and cross their T’s so they can start serving food again. The city of Woonsocket, she said, has been “fabulous.”
“Everyone has been working together. The city has been more than kind to us. Politics aside, it’s a much-needed thing,” she said. “We want this to be a wonderful place for folks to come, and we want to make sure everything is covered when we open. We’ll be back soon.”
