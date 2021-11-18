The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is now projecting a 2024 start to reconstruction of three Route 295 overpass replacements in Cumberland and Smithfield, including the bridge connecting two new roundabouts on Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland.
Charles St. Martin, spokesman for RIDOT, said design work on the project is set to begin in 2022, with construction in 2024.
The project found on page 118 of the Rhode Island Transportation Improvement Plan, shows design of the Cumberland project, which is combined with two bridge replacements in Smithfield, at $2 million. Construction of the three spans is listed at $30.9 million and partially funded by $3 million of truck tolls in 2025.
The two overpasses being replaced in Smithfield are the Route 7 Douglas Pike northbound bridge and southbound bridges over Route 295 at exits 15A and 15B.
The Breeze previously reported that the roundabouts and overpass in Cumberland were planned as two projects instead of one because they were part of two separate initiatives.
The Diamond Hill Road bridge was originally slated to be replaced in 2022. An inspection in 2019 found that immediate repairs needed to be done.
The Breeze reported in June 2020 that advertising for a contractor on the Cumberland bridge replacement was scheduled for 2023.
