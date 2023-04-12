PAWTUCKET – Data from the ACLU of Rhode Island over three years shows disparities in the percentage of white students suspended compared to Black or Hispanic students.
For the 2018-2019 school year, the most recent year included in the ACLU’s report “Still oversuspended and underserved: continued disparities in suspension rates in Rhode Island,” Black students made up 32.5 percent of total suspensions, and Black students represented 28.6 percent of the student body.
That same year, Hispanic students represented 30.6 percent of the total number of students suspended, and Hispanic students represented 25.6 percent of the student body that year.
Also that year, 26.7 percent of suspensions were of white students, while white students made up 37.1 percent of the total student body.
Those disparities in suspension numbers between white students and Black/Hispanic students were similar in each of the previous two years, according to the report.
Acting Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said there has been an overall dip in suspensions in the district recently, but officials had not provided that data in response to a request as of press time.
“There are a couple of instances where the data indicates a bump upward, but for the most part, the trend is significantly lower than in previous years,” she said.
ACLU representatives say trends across the state are consistent with decades of data on “severe suspension disparities among students of color and students with disabilities.”
Benedetti-Ramzi said there aren’t currently any significant disparities between and among subgroups in the local district.
The ACLU compiled data showing higher percentage rates of suspensions among Black and Hispanic students.
The lower rates now, Benedetti-Ramzi said, are due to the district’s commitment to finding suspension alternatives, which include a partnership with BoysTown as well as increased social and emotional learning supports.
“Students are working with staff in a pre-emptive manner and we have been able to decrease reactionary response and pre-empt the behavior through infusing conscious discipline into our practices,” she said.
In Pawtucket schools, Benedetti-Ramzi said suspensions are mainly attributed to fighting/physical altercations and threat/intimidation in the younger grades, along with insubordination/disrespect and fighting/physical altercation in the upper grades.
The ACLU concludes that the “significantly disproportionate rates of suspension of students of color and students with disabilities have been consistent for more than 15 years,” with Hispanic students being “over-suspended at a rate 1.3 times that which would be expected for their population.”
In order to address the disparities, the ACLU report urges “school districts to be held more accountable in analyzing suspension data and responding to any disparities on the basis of race or disability that their data may show.”
The report also suggests that school districts “are ignoring a 2016 law that was designed to limit the use of out-of-school suspensions to only serious acts of misconduct.” Instead, the report shows students are inordinately suspended for minor and subjective types of misconduct such as “insubordination” or “disrespect.”
The report states that, “though RI Law currently has provisions designed to limit the out-of-school suspension of students to serious misconduct, the figures and data indicate that schools are not meeting their responsibility under the law to curb unnecessary suspensions.”
To the ACLU, the lack of reports submitted by school districts “indicates that a substantive review of discipline data is not occurring as it should and that law must be strengthened to ensure schools are not unnecessarily and harmfully pushing students out of the classroom.”
Meanwhile, Benedetti-Ramzi said that the Pawtucket district has been proactively addressing disparities by “routinely addressing suspension data with the building level leadership.”
She said a comprehensive needs assessment helps put into place supports and programs as part of school improvement.
“We have added to the social worker staff, partnered with BoysTown, have worked with Bradley, and adopted practices such as conscious discipline.”
