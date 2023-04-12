PAWTUCKET – Data from the ACLU of Rhode Island over three years shows disparities in the percentage of white students suspended compared to Black or Hispanic students.

For the 2018-2019 school year, the most recent year included in the ACLU’s report “Still oversuspended and underserved: continued disparities in suspension rates in Rhode Island,” Black students made up 32.5 percent of total suspensions, and Black students represented 28.6 percent of the student body.

