LINCOLN – Lincoln is getting closer to its affordable housing goals, but progress remains slow.
According to Rhode Island Housing data, 6.78 percent of Lincoln’s housing stock was considered low- or moderate-income last year. That’s up slightly from 2019, when 6.38 percent of the town’s homes were affordable.
Rhode Island law requires that 10 percent of each municipality’s housing stock be affordable.
When Lincoln’s Affordable Housing Production Plan was commissioned by the Town Council in 2004, the town had 557 affordable units, or 6.57 percent affordability, and needed an additional 290 low- and moderate-income units to reach the 10 percent goal.
As of 2020, Lincoln had 611 low-income or moderate-income units, or 6.78 percent, or an increase of 36 units over the prior year. Out of 611 affordable units, 382 were for elderly/disabled, 194 were for families, and 35 were for special needs.
The income limit for a four-person family in Lincoln to qualify for 100 percent affordable housing is $86,500, or $60,550 for an individual.
As reported by The Breeze in February, there are several projects started which could move Lincoln closer to its goal, though the pandemic has delayed the completion of some of those.
Every residential development with more than five proposed units must include a percentage of deed-restricted affordable units. Developers may opt out of building the affordable units by paying a fee in lieu of that requirement.
The town recently passed an ordinance to establish a formal fund for those fees, which can be used to help fund future affordable developments.
When the affordable housing strategy was first established, Lincoln’s affordable housing included apartments at Manville Manor and Lincoln Manor, Woodland Terrace, the Eagle Apartments Phase I, the Washington Hill Apartments, Project Renew on Spring Street, and 49 group homes. Lonsdale Village, which added another 27 units, was under development.
Since then, Dakota Partners completed 45 units of affordable apartments inside a historic mill building in Saylesville. In the same mill complex, another developer’s plans for 128 apartments would include 32 affordable units.
Dakota Partners is also building an affordable housing development in Manville behind St. James Church. Lincoln Village calls for 72 affordable apartments in three buildings.
Also under construction is the Whipple-Cullen 55-and-older condo complex off Old River Road, which will have 38 affordable units of 150 total.
The town needs 297 more units to meet its goal. With the previously mentioned projects and others in the planning phases, that number could be cut in half.
The recently released 2021 Housing Fact Book by HousingWorks RI offers an eye-opening look into the state’s affordability gap.
Where is it affordable to live in Rhode Island? It turns out, nowhere. According to the report, a household earning the state’s median income of $67,167 would not be able to buy a home affordably anywhere in the state.
There’s a sizable gap between the state’s median household income and median homeowner income of $91,578.
The average cost of a single-family home in R.I. was $319,000, up 30 percent from $245,830 in 2015.
Renters aren’t faring much better.
The state’s median renter income is $36,078. Based on the 2020 average cost of a two-bedroom apartment, a household earning that amount could only affordably rent in Burrillville.
On average, rent costs $1,660 per month in R.I., up 3 percent since last year.
So, how does Lincoln compare to the rest of the state?
A Lincoln household would need to earn $98,133 to affordably purchase a median-priced home in town, where the average household income is $81,045.
The median cost of a single-family home in Lincoln is $355,000, an increase of 24 percent in five years.
Lincoln renters need to make $67,160 annually to affordably rent a two-bedroom apartment in town. The average monthly rent is $1,679.
A household is considered cost-burdened if it spends more than 30 percent or more of its income on housing costs. Of 8,066 total households in Lincoln, 2,227 are considered cost-burdened.
