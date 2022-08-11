LINCOLN – A full-time information technology director is being brought on board at Lincoln Town Hall, based on recommendations by the firm hired to assess Lincoln’s IT needs.

Earlier this year, the town tapped the technology company Spyglass to analyze Lincoln’s existing IT inventory/infrastructure and to provide general recommendations for future improvements and maintenance options.

Tags

(1) comment

Bryan2
Bryan2

Great job holding onto Jim Lass. He outshines all other IT consultants.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.