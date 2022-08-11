LINCOLN – A full-time information technology director is being brought on board at Lincoln Town Hall, based on recommendations by the firm hired to assess Lincoln’s IT needs.
Earlier this year, the town tapped the technology company Spyglass to analyze Lincoln’s existing IT inventory/infrastructure and to provide general recommendations for future improvements and maintenance options.
After taking a deep dive into the town’s current IT systems, the company suggested a number of potential changes.
First, Spyglass recommended that the town change its current IT staffing model from the use of consultants to the hiring of full-time IT employees.
“The town of Lincoln needs staff that is full-time dedicated to servicing and securing their IT environment and users,” the Spyglass report states. Since it can be a challenge to find staff that are fully-qualified in “all applicable areas of IT needs,” Spyglass suggested that Lincoln employ a hybrid model of full-time IT staff and qualified consultants to run the IT department.
A hybrid model, they said, would allow Lincoln to hire qualified candidates while “still providing IT support, moving along with the IT lifecycle and continuing to keep the IT resources and users within the town serviced and secure.”
With regard to staffing, Spyglass recommended that the town hire a full-time IT director, responsible for the “overall IT infrastructure and IT roadmap” and a systems administrator responsible for day-to-day maintenance of all systems, software and user support.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said he intends to hire an IT director in the next week or so.
Spyglass also recommended that the town retain the services of James Lass, one of two current contractors, “to continue to update and monitor physical infrastructure until such time as the director of IT and systems administrator are on-boarded and responsibilities are transferred.”
The final suggestion is for Lincoln to sign-on with a third party cloud service to “help keep the town moving forward in the adoption of Microsoft cloud technology and support from certified experts.”
Spyglass also conducted a full security assessment of Lincoln’s IT systems, however that information was redacted from the report shared with The Breeze.
Great job holding onto Jim Lass. He outshines all other IT consultants.
