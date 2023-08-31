FOSTER – Only one polling location will be open on primary day next Tuesday, Sept. 5, as two Republican candidates face off for the open Foster Town Council seat.
The South Foster Fire Station, located at 5 Mt. Hygeia Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voting.
The winner of that election, whether it be former Foster Planning Board member Ron Cervasio or Foster Center Volunteer Fire Company Treasurer Catherine Bay, will face off against Former Town Councilor Cheryl Hawes, an endorsed Democrat, on Oct. 3 in a special election.
Registered Democrats can’t vote in the Republican primary.
Early voting continues through Sept. 5 at the Foster Town Hall lobby, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The special election comes after former Town Councilor Steve Bellucci announced his resignation in April due to unforeseen health reasons.
Cervasio ran against Hawes in the 2022 council race, which saw all five seats go to endorsed Republicans. Neither Cervasio nor Bay are endorsed by the Republican party.
Incumbent Hawes previously earned the sixth spot in the 10-person race for one of five spots on the council. Independent Cervasio came in last in that race, earning 6.6 percent of the vote, or 651 votes. By contrast, top vote earner and Council President Denise DiFranco earned 12.4 percent, or 1,218 votes.
Cervasio previously served on the Planning Board and was removed in 2019 over accusations of disrespectful behavior. He said he decided to run for Bellucci’s seat because he is one of the few people who understands the financial situation that the community is in and wants to help.
Without American Rescue Plan Act funding, Cervasio said the town’s ambulance corps would be gone, the new police station underfunded, and blight would continue on Route 6.
He said Foster is in “real financial trouble,” and the town needs to plan for inflation and infrastructure maintenance.
