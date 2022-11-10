FOSTER – All five seats on the Foster Town Council went to endorsed Republicans Tuesday, including four incumbents and newcomer Steven Bellucci.
Incumbent and Town Council President Denise DiFranco was the top vote-getter, bringing in 1,214 votes, or 12 percent. Coming in second was Bellucci, who earned 1,185 votes, or 11 percent.
Incumbents Heidi Rogers, Christie Stone and David Paolino took the last three spots, all earning 11 percent of the vote, or 1,098, 1,083 and 1,032 votes.
Incumbent Democrat Cheryl Hawes did not win re-election, earning 592 votes, or 8 percent. Hawes earned 95 fewer votes than the fifth-place finisher, but that figure is too high to request a recount, which requires the vote to be within 50 votes.
Democrats Scott Pollard, David Rathbun and George Sackal came the next spots and out of the running, getting 898, 885 and 807 votes. Independent Ron Cervasio earned 6 percent of the vote, or 446 votes.
Republican Rep. Michael Chippendale won his seat in House District 40, representing Glocester and western Coventry, against Linda Nichols, winning for a second time in a blowout and earning 68 percent of the vote, or 4,362 votes. Nichols won 32 percent of the vote, or 2091 votes.
Nichols previously faced Chippendale in 2020, earning 34 percent of the vote, or 2,835 votes to Chippendale’s 66 percent, or 5,545 votes.
Republican Gordon Rogers won another two-year term in the Senate District 21 seat in a blowout against Democrat Giang “Jenny” Bui. Rogers earned more than 65 percent of the votes, or 8,288 votes. In her first run for political office, Bui earned 35 percent of the vote, or 4,527 votes.
Glocester
All five seats of the Glocester Town Council also went to Republicans, including incumbents Walter M.O. Steere, William Worthy and Stephen Arnold.
Endorsed Republicans Cheryl Greathouse and Jonathan Burlingame, a member of the Glocester School Committee, were also elected to the council.
Independent incumbents William Reichert and David LaPlante were not re-elected, earning 1,787 votes and 1,740 votes respectively. Independent Robert Howard earned 1,181 votes.
Top vote-getter Steere brought in 14 percent, or 2,523 votes. He was followed by second-place finisher Greathouse, who won 2,291 votes, or 13 percent. Greathouse said she was encouraged by former Town Council President Julien Forgue to run for election before he died in January.
Worthy will return for his second term on the council, earning 2,260 votes, or 13 percent.
Both Arnold and Burlingame earned 10 percent of the vote, with 1,740 and 1,787 votes.
Both Foster and Glocester School Committee members become part of the nine-member regional Foster-Glocester School Committee. Foster has two representatives up for election every two years. Glocester has a six-member committee with four-year staggered terms. Both boards are non-partisan.
In Foster, incumbent Shelley Pezza won her bid for re-election in the Foster School Committee race Tuesday night, earning 751 votes. Eileen Cook took second, earning 745 votes, both at 28 percent of the vote.
Jennifer Spaziano and Lauren Haynes did not earn enough votes for a two-year term on the board, earning 562 votes and 558 votes.
In Glocester, newcomer Marc Rizzo was the top finisher with 26 percent of the vote, or 2,452 total.
Cynthia Joyce, the sole incumbent seeking re-election, earned 2,450 votes, or 26 percent of the vote. Incumbents Melissa Worthy and Walter Steere did not seek re-election.
Amy Ferreira earned the third seat on the board, with 17 percent of the vote, or 1,648 votes.
Former Town Councilor Patricia Henry landed in the fourth position and out with 16 percent of the vote, or 1,556 votes, followed by Jessica Michelle Wilhelm with 13 percent, or 1,232 votes.
Aaron Dupuis, Chairperson Jonathan Burlingame and Beth Keeling are not up for re-election.
Glocester approved recreational marijuana retail sales in town by a 56 to 44 percent vote, with 2,461 approving and 1,977 rejecting. Foster did not have the question on the ballot, and will allow retail cannabis sales by default.
