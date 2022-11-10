SCITUATE – Nine candidates fought for seven seats on the Scituate Town Council Tuesday, with all seven Republican candidates earning a seat on the seven-member elected body.

Incumbent Republicans include Town Council President Abbie Groves, Theresa Yeaw, David D’Agostino, Gary Grande and Timothy McCormick. They are joined by endorsed Republicans Jason Parmelee and former Councilor Charles Collins.

