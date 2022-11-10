SCITUATE – Nine candidates fought for seven seats on the Scituate Town Council Tuesday, with all seven Republican candidates earning a seat on the seven-member elected body.
Incumbent Republicans include Town Council President Abbie Groves, Theresa Yeaw, David D’Agostino, Gary Grande and Timothy McCormick. They are joined by endorsed Republicans Jason Parmelee and former Councilor Charles Collins.
Sole Democrat candidate Sacha Hummel was in eighth place in Scituate, getting 2,081 votes, or 9 percent of the vote. He was followed by Allen Durand, an independent, who earned 2,029 votes, or also 9 percent.
Groves took the role as first woman council president in 2020, and led the way in vote totals again in 2022, earning 3,098 votes, or 13 percent. She is serving her third term on the council. Yeaw will return for her second term and had the second most votes, with 2,893 votes, or 12 percent.
Parmelee earned the third most votes at 2,797 votes, or 12 percent. Parmelee is a certified public accountant and previously worked as a controller in Warwick and as finance director in North Smithfield, Cumberland and Smithfield.
Incumbent D’Agostino returns for his sixth term on the council, earning 2,793 votes, or 12 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Grande will return for his third term on the council. He earned 2,721 votes, or 11 percent of the vote.
Collins will return to the council after being voted off in 2020 after 14 years in office. He was narrowly edged by Grande, who earned 2,907 votes to Collins’ 2,897 votes.
Councilor James Brady, a Republican, and Democrat Michael Marcello did not seek re-election this year as he sought the position of town moderator. Brady spent two terms on the Council, and Marcello one recently, though he previously served six terms, and served as a state representative in District 41 from 2009 to 2017.
Republicans took over the Scituate School Committee as well, with all three endorsed candidates taking a seat on the five-member board.
Members faced scrutiny for the closure of Caito Field in 2021 a little more than a year after it opened in 2019 after a $2.8 million project including a new turf field, rubberized track and more.
Newcomer Colleen Rose earned the most votes Tuesday with 24 percent of the vote, or 2,813. Incumbent Erika McCormick earned the second most votes, at 2,468, or 21 percent, and Lori Hart Fauci earned the third seat with 2,210 votes, or 19 percent.
Democrat Coleen Pendergast, the longest-serving member of the committee and married to committee member Kevin Pendergast, earned 2,201 votes, or 19 percent of the vote. Pendergast said she is consulting with some people to decide whether she will request a recount, and said she believes she will.
Independent candidate Kathleen Schmeling earned 2,172 votes, or 18 percent.
Kevin Pendergast, a Democrat, is serving out his four-year term alongside Chairperson Carolyn Dias, also a Democrat.
Mary Manning-Morse, a Republican, did not seek re-election.
Town Clerk Margaret Long won her 12th term as town clerk Tuesday, defeating family friend and second-time Town Clerk candidate Robert Dexter. Long brings experience as well as leadership roles on state and local clerk boards, and is a certified town clerk.
Long-time Town Moderator David D’Agostino Jr., a Republican, retained his role of 23 years Tuesday for the position overseeing the Financial Town Meeting.
Marcello said he wanted to continue public service but on a smaller scale as moderator. Marcello lost the moderator race with 46 percent of the vote, or 2,241 votes, to D’Agostino’s 54 percent, or 2,635.
Republican Robert Quattrocchi, state representative in District 41, will maintain his seat representing Scituate and western Cranston after earning 69 percent, or 4,706 votes to Democrat James Safford’s 31 percent, or 2,150 votes. He has held the position for six years.
In 2018, Safford ran in a three-way race to replace Nicholas Kettle in Senate District 21, scoring 27.2 percent of the vote to 30.3 percent of the vote for independent Michael Fine and 42.5 percent for Republican Gordon Rogers, the winner of that race.
Scituate and Smithfield were both among the small number of communities to vote to reject recreational marijuana sales, with 2,377 voters rejecting and 2,331 voters approving cannabis sales in town.
