GLOCESTER – Non-campers wishing to use the boat ramp at the Bowdish Reservoir at the George Washington State Campground can do so by reservation only, to limit unauthorized traffic within the campground.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection said last week that the pilot program will reserve four parking spaces, including one handicapped space, for non-camper use only. Only those areas will be available for non-campers between 7:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Campground users may not reserve or use these spaces.
Only one reservation per day can be reserved per week, with no more than two weeks in advance. Access is available seven days a week.
“Parking permits for boat ramp access will be available by reservation for non-tournament fishing and boating during camping season, which runs from the second Friday in April through Oct. 31,” said Evan LaCross of the DEM.
Permits will not be required after Oct. 31 through the second Friday in April.
“This period will be open for tournament fishing through the Department of Fish and Wildlife tournament process,” LaCross said.
A special use permit from the DEM may also be required for any organized event requiring the use of the ramp, parking lot, or property, said LaCross.
Non-campers with reservations must present their printed permit at the campground gate to gain access to the ramp, and vehicles must display the permit on their windshield while in a reserved space, LaCross said. Failure to do so may result in being ticketed or towed from the area at the owner’s expense.
The use of motors of more than 10 horsepower is prohibited at the Bowdish Reservoir.
For more information, contact Assistant Regional Manager CJ Paliotta at 401-568-6700 or CJ.Paliotta@dem.ri.gov.
