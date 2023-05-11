SMITHFIELD – A local man says he is at a loss for who he should turn to next as his well runs dry after the Capron Pond dam’s door failed, leading to emptying of the pond.
Paul LaFlamme of 2 Capron Road bought his home sitting on Capron Pond 40 years ago with the idea that his yard would be designed around the waterfront. For years, he said, he was able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the pond until recently when the Capron Pond dam gated outlet control structure failed.
The door used to control the water level in the pond now sits broken and at an angle, rapidly releasing water from the pond to the Woonasquatucket River.
“It was down to a small stream,” LaFlamme said pointing to an area in his backyard now filled with water. It rained for three days, he said, and the area filled back up. He suspects that once the hot summer months hit, it will go back to a dry state, possibly worse.
“It started two years ago. It dried up. I took a walk down to the dam and saw the door is broken,” LaFlamme said.
He and his neighbors upstream of the dam are now facing a season of uncertainty on whether the water will stay in the pond, and for LaFlamme, of possibly needing to dig a new well.
He wrote a letter to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management about the dried-up pond affecting his quality of life and well water. He said his well levels are low, and he sees sediment in his water if he runs the dishwasher or washing machine more than once per day.
Until spring rains fell over the past few weeks, LaFlamme said the pond was mostly empty with only mud left. There was no water under his floating dock, and he said any water was at least four feet down from its normal level.
His neighbor, Larry Whelpley, said with the deteriorated dam threatening the existence of Capron Pond, it would be sad for the town to lose this great natural resource due to a lack of political will to fix it.
“It seems rather strange and possibly negligent to me that the government does not maintain all of these historic dams,” Whelpley said.
Whelpley said he’s seen a beaver lodge in the pond year-round, river otters, blue herons, nesting turtles, kingfishers hawks, and multiple species of ducks.
“I have seen this pond that has been home to such a huge variety of wildlife in danger of disappearing,” Whelpley said.
LaFlamme said he reached out to RIDEM after town officials said they had no jurisdiction.
Bruce Ahern of the RIDEM Freshwater Wetlands Compliance Program said the dam is privately owned. He said the RIDEM assessed the dam as a “low hazard” dam, meaning there is no fear of loss of life or significant property damage if the dam breaches or fails.
“Based upon our inspections, the dam and spillway structure appeared to be in good condition, so there should be little concern of a major dam breach,” he said. “Again, it is the low-flow control structure that has failed.”
The owners of the dam indicated that they were not aware of the failure of the flow control structure in the dam and that they did not know why it failed, said Ahern. The RIDEM informed the owners that the failure is their responsibility, he said.
Ahern said the freshwater wetlands located within and upstream of the dam impoundment area have been impacted as a result of the lack of maintenance of the Capron Dam, though not intentionally by the owners. He said because the RIDEM designated the dam as a “low hazard,” the agency can’t undertake enforcement procedures due to a lack of action or maintenance by the property owner.
“In conclusion, it is the position of this office, in consideration of all of the aforementioned information and the circumstances involved in this matter, that the above (dam failure) situation does not represent a violation of the act or the associated rules. Hence this office will take no further action in regards to this complaint at the present time,” Ahern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.