North Smithfield resident Tim Coloumbe, left, recently discovered burial sites in his yard; with him is Bob Mowry, of the North Smithfield Heritage Association.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Tim Coulombe was hunting when he came across three unmarked burial stones in his back yard. Coulombe, who lives on Iron Mine Hill Road, said he had no idea they were there until he went exploring that day.

Coulombe, a long-time resident of North Smithfield, contacted Rich Keene of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, who visited to examine the stones as well as foundations from two old farm homesteads behind Coulombe’s house.

