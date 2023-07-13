WOONSOCKET – Eddie Nawrocki of Cumberland has made it his mission to honor veterans. He was once a veteran coordinator at The Cumberland Beagle Club.
Now a devoted member of Our Saviour’s Parish in Woonsocket, he said several weeks ago he received a call from a woman who had a photo that was taken in 1935 inside the original Church of Our Savior before it burned down on Arnold Street.
“She was trying to identify the priest,” he said.
He immediately identified the priest as Rev. Francis Miklaszewski, the sixth priest to serve the parish after its start in 1924. To the right and left of the priest were two brothers, Thaddeus and Eugene Potrzeba, and Nawrocki learned that they were both World War II veterans.
“My brother Stanley was one of those vets,” said Nawrocki.
For years, Nawrocki hosted veterans for events in his own yard as well as at The Beagle Club. He learned more about the brothers, including that they were two of three children of Karol and Victoria Potrzeba. A third boy, the youngest, was Chester. The family ran a store called Charlie’s on River Street.
“The parents had to be dedicated parishioners of the church to allow two sons to become alter boys,” said Nawrocki.
When World War II broke out, all three youths joined the military. Thaddeus went on to the top rank of master sergeant as he served both in World War II and the Korean War. Chester would go on to join the Navy and serve for 20 years.
The second oldest, Eugene, was killed during in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He would leave behind a pregnant wife back home in Rhode Island.
According to Nawrocki, the idea came to have a Mass to honor all three men. This past weekend, Rev. Henryk Wos of Our Saviour’s Parish presided over a Mass that included relatives.
“Not only did they both serve God, but when World War II broke out in 1941, all three also served their country,” said Nawrocki.
Eugene is buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also called the Punch Bowl, in Honolulu along with 60,000 other veterans.
