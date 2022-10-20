NORTH SMITHFIELD – A resident of Greenville Road says he and his neighbor are battling loud noises and the smell of asphalt being produced by Material Sand and Stone Corp., and he’s had enough.
“This town let him have an asphalt plant there, I’m getting it in my house,” said resident Scott Walling, who told the North Smithfield Town Council on Monday that he has battling the company since 1985. Walling added that the plant has been operating prior to the required ordinance hours, starting as early as 4 a.m.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski told Walling that he would set up a meeting with the zoning official, and that the resident could call the Police Department if the company is operating before 7 a.m.
Councilor Paul Vadenais said he understands the situation, as he once had construction going on near his home in the early hours of the morning. All they can do at this point is make sure that the ordinance is enforced, he said.
Solar array taxation update
Town Councilor Kim Alves told the council that after sitting down with resident Mike Clifford, Tax Assessor Jennifer St. George, and Finance Director Cynthia DeJesus, they all agreed that land classified under Farm, Forest and Open Space (FFOS) designation at the solar array property on Iron Mine Hill Road was possibly “miscoded” prior to St. George becoming the tax assessor.
Clifford had raised questions about how the property is being taxed, and his concerns appear to have been validated.
“Jennifer is going through reconciling on some lots and she’s going to come to us and let us know what the outcome was if residents needed to be notified with any sort of extra billing,” said Alves.
Paving at Town Hall
Town Hall on Greene Street will get a newly paved parking lot before the Nov. 8 election, after the council agreed to a bid presented by Public Works Director Ray Pendergast, who said he got three quotes and they decided on the cheapest offer at $129,535 from D’Ambra Construction, which also included the striping of the parking lot. Money will come from a town bond.
Pendergast told the council that when construction starts, there may be a disruption with no availability of parking spaces, but he added that near the gazebo off of School Street, employees can possibly park there as it’s town property.
“We’re still in negotiations for maybe a Friday, Saturday, to take the parking lot apart,” said Pendergast.
“Regardless of the early voting and the voting, I don’t want to say that’s not important, but the parking lot needs to be corrected,” said Pendergast. He added that if the weather holds out, they can push the project through before the election.
Feud continues
Town Council President John Beauregard told Clifford during the council’s open forum that it was not an opportunity for him take political shots at him as Clifford read off comments from his Facebook page. Beauregard had said the comments were threatening.
“Well, you took the shots at me,” Clifford said, as he recalled the last council meeting where Beauregard read comments from his Facebook page without reading the comments in their entirety.
Clifford also asked Solicitor David Igliozzi if he had offered a legal opinion on any transactions that Beauregard had an interest in or could benefit from, and Beauregard then told him his time was up.
“Don’t turn this into a circus,” said the council president.
