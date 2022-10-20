NORTH SMITHFIELD – A resident of Greenville Road says he and his neighbor are battling loud noises and the smell of asphalt being produced by Material Sand and Stone Corp., and he’s had enough.

“This town let him have an asphalt plant there, I’m getting it in my house,” said resident Scott Walling, who told the North Smithfield Town Council on Monday that he has battling the company since 1985. Walling added that the plant has been operating prior to the required ordinance hours, starting as early as 4 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.