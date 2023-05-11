LINCOLN – Prior to the repaving of Spring Green Road two years ago, the medians in the middle of the street were plush with green grass and protected by a curb, says resident Thomas Santaniello. The medians are now wider than before, and are both “dangerous and an aesthetic mess.”
“I just feel like they should look the way they did before the town repaved the street,” he said. “Former Town Administrator Joe Almond agreed, and said it’s the town’s responsibility to make sure of that.”
There are sewer covers on some of the medians, and when the town was repaving the roads, workers dug up the medians to complete the project. When they put the medians back, they widened them, and did not put a curb around the grass or post any signage.
“It’s like a launch pad for trucks … the way the pavement around the median invites cars to drive onto it,” Santaniello said.
Due to the narrowness of Spring Green Road, Santaniello said he constantly sees delivery trucks parked on the median, or if there is a vehicle someone has parked on the street, other drivers will go up onto the grass to go around it. This causes the grass to get torn up, and makes it difficult for new grass to vegetate.
Another neighbor said the lack of lights or signs makes it difficult to see where the median begins, especially when driving at night.
The neighbor also mentioned being displeased with the way the grass looks now, and commented that surrounding residents have “given up” on trying to make the medians look nice due to the grass always being run over by drivers.
Though there is a taller curb at the rounded ends of each median, there is nothing but a small bush to indicate the presence of the curb. Even so, the bushes are about three feet tall and are approximately six feet away from the barrier, which Santaniello said offers a misleading gauge of measurement.
“They serve almost no purpose, by the time you see the bush you’ve already hit the curb … it’s a hidden danger,” he said.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said the bushes were planted last fall, and are expected to fill out, which is why they were planted so far from the curbing.
Because the bushes were planted in mid November, Santaniello said him and other neighbors are noticing the trees beginning to die. He added that the bushes are dwarf Alberta Spruces, and does not expect them to fill out. He said he believes Gould initially intended on planting the trees closer to the curb.
“He told me they should’ve been in the horseshoe, but the outside company that was hired to plant the trees planted the small bushes the same distance from the curb as larger trees are from the curb on other medians...those larger trees were planted by residents and were unauthorized.”
Gould said he does understand the safety concern of hitting the curb, especially when it snows, but said he believes the bushes to be effective.
Besides the lack of visibility in the snow, Gould said he doesn’t believe the curb situation to be unsafe.
“If I was getting calls about it, or accident reports, that’d be different, but I haven’t heard of one accident over there,” he said.
Santaniello said the sewer covers and manhole covers pose another potential threat, and he fears the possibility one collapsing underneath a vehicle. He said this was something he didn’t even think about until Joe Almond brought it up on a site visit.
Gould said the manhole covers are as secure as possible, the same way manhole covers are secured on an actual street, and should be safe to drive over.
“Almond told me the manhole covers are not safe, which is why the medians are there in the first place,” Santaniello said to The Breeze. “We wanted to get rid of them... Former Police Chief Brian Sullivan said if what Almond told me is true, that’s a huge safety problem, especially for fire trucks and rescue, which is why we couldn’t eliminate the medians.”
Gould said that he is trying to beautify all of Lincoln, and doesn’t feel as though the request of one person should impact a whole neighborhood.
Santaniello said he agrees with beautifying the whole town, but said “this project is about aesthetics, but it’s mainly about safety.”
Santaniello said many of his neighbors have the same concerns as him, but Gould said he hasn’t heard from other residents, despite sending out a survey prior to the planting of bushes.
“I pride myself on listening to and hearing people,” said Gould. “I encourage people to reach out, but when the Spring Green Road residents had the chance to weigh in, they didn’t.”
“I’m not asking for much,” said Santaniello, “just a curb and a reflective sign at the ends of the medians, and even if they don’t say it to Gould, my neighbors do agree... the majority asked me to speak on behalf of them, they made me the point person.”
