CUMBERLAND – Resident Gil Denomme says he’s at his wit’s end with trying to address a dog next door that’s repeatedly damaged his fence, saying he wants town officials to consider enacting an ordinance that would give him a reasonable way to respond.
Denomme, of 28 Sleepy Hollow Drive, told the Town Council last week that he and his dog were attacked in his driveway in September. He said he doesn’t think the neighbor’s dog, a pit bull, is a bad dog, but his owners don’t spend enough time with him. The dog is generally fine when its owners are around, he said, but becomes aggressive when left alone.
In September, after repeated attempts to get through the wooden fence to attack him and his dog, the animal was finally successful, he said, an incident he was able to catch on video.
The bottom line, said Denomme, is that Cumberland needs an ordinance that holds people responsible for their animals’ actions. After communicating with his district councilman, Scott Schmitt, he said he was researching ordinances in place for Cumberland when he happened across an ordinance in Cumberland, Maine. That ordinance, he said, holds an owner accountable in municipal court for damage done by their pet. Cumberland would receive the revenue from fines if the town enacted a similar provision, he said.
Schmitt said this week that a new ordinance sending such matters to municipal court may be appropriate, with someone being able to be heard fairly quickly and to get a prompt decision, though he said Denomme does also have an avenue to pursue through a lawsuit on this civil court matter.
“I don’t think there’s a viciousness issue,” he said.
Schmitt said he’s waiting on Denomme to send him a link to the Maine ordinance. Once he does, he’ll be able to review it and determine in consultation with Town Solicitor Kelly Morris Salvatore “whether it would be appropriate for us.”
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he visited Denomme’s home and there was no doubt something had repeatedly hit the fence from the other side, with the homeowner creating a temporary blockade to patch up a hole. He said Denomme sent him a video in recent days showing two dogs coming after him and his dog and then Denomme kicking the dogs away.
The question, said Mutter, is whether this meets the standard of a vicious dog, and that doesn’t appear to be the case, but after observing the fence, he presumes the neighbor doesn’t have much of a defense in the situation. If the neighbor doesn’t want to participate in fixing the fence, he said, there should be a reasonable avenue for him to pursue by legal means.
But Mutter said he sees another avenue forward. A reasonable person would simply say, “Hey, I’ll fix your fence,” and would then decide to put some sort of blockade between his dog and that fence to make sure it doesn’t happen again and he doesn’t have to keep paying for damage, he said.
If there is a way to bring the neighbor to municipal court, either under current rules or any new ordinances, said Mutter, he would hope that all other remedies are exhausted before it comes to that.
Denomme suggested repairs needed due to the neighbor dog’s aggression totaled $750. Police told him to talk to the dog officer about a resolution, he said. A 10-day quarantine was followed by a promise to do better and keep the dog away from the fence, which lasted about a week, he said.
Denomme said he can’t entertain in his yard, where he loves to hang out, without being fearful that a “90-pound pit bull will come through and attack me.”
The dog was very passive when the current animal control officer came to visit, said Denomme, but when it’s on its on in the back yard, it becomes destructive. He said the town’s “one-sided dog officer” declined to come see the $750 in damage on a fence that cost $3,000 to install four years ago.
Denomme said he not only wants the town to look into the possibility of an ordinance, but to re-educate the ACO about “looking at both sides of the fence and not just be one-sided.” His own 95-pound German shepherd licked her when she showed up, he said, but if she came when he wasn’t there, the same dog could be mean.
ACO Shelby Boudreaux said she decided against entering Denomme’s property because he was on vacation at the time, and she has a policy of not going onto private property without written permission or the owner being home. Boudreaux said she chatted with the neighbors and had a report filled out on a fence panel that was knocked out. Both dogs next door, which she described as “pit bull-type terrier mixes, are up to date on vaccinations and behaved very well during her visit, she said, not barking or showing signs of aggression.
